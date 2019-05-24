Expand / Collapse search
Judge temporarily blocks Trump border wall construction plans

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from spending billions to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border with money from Trump national emergency declaration.

U.S. District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam’s ruling applies to construction in specific areas in Texas and Arizona.

“In short, the position that when Congress declines the Executive’s request to appropriate funds, the executive nonetheless may simply find a way to spend those funds “without Congress” does not square with fundamental separation of powers principles dating back to the earliest days of our republic.”

Around 20 states, environmental groups and civil liberties groups sued the administration to halt plans for the wall.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.