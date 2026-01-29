Expand / Collapse search
Ilhan Omar

Federal prosecutors charge man accused of spraying Rep Ilhan Omar at town hall

Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, "forcibly assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with United States Representative Ilhan Omar," criminal complaint says

Greg Norman-Diamond

Man arrested after spraying Rep. Omar with unknown liquid at town hall Video

Man arrested after spraying Rep. Omar with unknown liquid at town hall

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to report on the incident targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall in Minneapolis.

A federal criminal charge has been filed against the suspect accused of spraying a liquid on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall event this week.

Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, "forcibly assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with United States Representative Ilhan Omar," says a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota and obtained by Fox News. The charge was filed by the Justice Department in Minnesota and assigned to Magistrate Judge Dulce J. Foster.

Right before the attack, Omar called for the resignation or impeachment of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, following multiple fatal shootings involving federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

Kazmierczak, who was previously convicted of two DUIs, was charged at the state level with third-degree assault and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

split between ilhan-omar and the man accused of attacking her

Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked while speaking at a Minneapolis town hall, with police identifying the suspect as Anthony Kazmierczak. (Minneapolis PD)

The criminal complaint featured an image of the syringe that federal prosecutors said was used by Kazmierczak in the incident. 

It cited a Minneapolis Police Department officer as saying that a hazmat specialist "field tested the substance from the syringe and determined it was water and apple cider vinegar."

Syringe allegedly used in attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar

The syringe that Anthony James Kazmierczak used to spray a liquid, which was identified as a mixture of water and apple cider vinegar, at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., this week, federal prosecutors said. (Justice Department)

"The substance was sent to a state laboratory for further testing and analysis," the complaint added. 

"An MPD Detective Sergeant reviewed body worn camera footage of MPD's arrest of Kazmierczak. The detective noted that Kazmierczak made a spontaneous utterance to the effect of ‘I squirted vinegar’ at the time he was being arrested," it continued.

Omar Ilhan townhall attack GIF

A man got up during a press conference with Ilhan Omar and sprayed her with an unknown substance on Tuesday, Jan. 27th, 2026.  (Fox News)

The complaint also said that on Wednesday, an FBI special agent interviewed a close associate of Kazmierczak who "stated that several years ago, Kazmierczak was speaking to the person on the phone about Representative Omar and said, ‘Somebody should kill that b----,’ referring to Representative Omar."

