President Trump's State of the Union guests to include bullied student Josh Trump, Alice Johnson

President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled who he's invited as guests to attend his second State of the Union address.

The White House invited 13 people to attend the address Tuesday night on Capitol Hill. The invitees come from many different backgrounds, including a young boy who shares the same last name as the president.

Josh Trump, a sixth grader in Wilmington, Delaware, is scheduled to attend the address. The 11-year-old has been bullied at school because of his name, his mother has said.

"They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid," Megan Trump told WPVI in December. "He said he hates himself, and he hates his last name, and he feels sad all the time."

The boy's school acknowledged the bullying was an issue, and changed his name in their school system to his father's name.

Also among Trump's guests are relatives of a Nevada couple who was killed — allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant who was employed as a landscaper at their home in Reno.

Gerald David, 81, and Sharon David, 80, were killed on Jan. 16. Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, of El Salvador, was charged last week in their deaths. Martinez-Guzman is also accused of killing Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken days earlier.

The Davids' relatives — Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong and Madison Armstrong — were invited to the president's address.

Trump tweeted about the Nevadans' deaths after it was reported Martinez-Guzman was in the U.S. illegally, and said their murders prove the need for "a powerful wall."

Alice Johnson, the woman whose life sentence was commuted by Trump in June, is also among those set to attend.

The 63-year-old woman's sentence was reversed after reality TV star Kim Kardashian West took up her case and met with Trump at the White House to plead for clemency.

Johnson promised to Fox News in June that she'd "make [Trump] proud" after he gave her a "second chance at life."

“Thank you so much, President Trump, for taking the time to look at my case and to really look at me,” she said.

Trump's address is scheduled for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

