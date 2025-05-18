Johnson pushes 'aggressive' timetable for House to pass Trump's budget bill after GOP mutiny: 'We cannot fail'

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday defended the "aggressive" timetable he is pushing to advance President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill," saying the House remains on track to pass the "historic" legislative package by Memorial Day.

The House Budget Committee will reconvene at 10 p.m. Sunday night after a vote to advance the more than 1,100-page "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" failed Friday, when five Republicans sided with committee Democrats to sink Trump’s sweeping tax bill.

"We’re on track, working around the clock to deliver this nation-shaping legislation for the American people as soon as possible," Johnson said during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" regarding ongoing negotiations. "All 11 of our committees have wrapped up their work, and they spent less and saved more than even we’ve projected initially. This really is a once in a generation opportunity that we have here."

After the bill advances through the budget committee, Johnson said the plan is to move the legislative package to the House Rules Committee by mid-week and then to the House floor by the end of the week "so we meet our initial, our original Memorial Day deadline."

"It’s very important for people to understand why we’re being so aggressive on the timetable and why this really is so important," Johnson said. "This is the vehicle through which we will deliver on the mandate the American people gave us during the last election. You’re going to have historic savings for the American people, historic tax relief for American workers, historic investments in border security.

"At the same time, we’re restoring American energy dominance, and we’re rebuilding the defense industrial base, and we’re ensuring that programs like Medicaid and SNAP are strengthened for U.S. citizens who need and deserve them and not being squandered away by illegal aliens and persons who are ineligible to receive them and are cheating the system," he added.

Johnson reiterated that making Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent by 2026 is critical and stressed that the package also eliminates taxes on overtime and tips – a 2024 Trump campaign promise. He said it also includes new tax relief for seniors on Social Security and cuts taxes on "job creators, so that will help everybody across the country at the same time as incentivizing American-made production and manufacturing."

"This is a big thing. We cannot fail, and we’ll get it done for the American people," Johnson said.

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman and Texas Rep. Chip Roy are among critics from Johnson’s own party who say the speaker is not serious about cutting spending. They want work requirements for able-bodied adult Medicaid recipients to be implemented sooner than 2029 – a view Johnson told "Fox News Sunday" that he shares, but the speaker added there is concern over the ability of the states to "retool their systems and ensure the verification process" can be enforced.

"We’re working through all those details, and we’ll get it done, but I’ll tell you what, this is the largest spending reduction in at least three decades, probably longer. It’s historic," Johnson said, adding that the package has the support of Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, as well as "nearly 500 organizations across the conservative spectrum" including fiscally responsible groups who believe "that we’ve got to turn the tide in spending."

"We are. This is our opportunity to do it. It’s once in a generation, as I’ve said, and we can’t squander it," Johnson said.

The speaker said that while he is confident he will be able to reach a compromise on the Medicaid work requirement to squash internal disputes, Republican leadership does not expect a single Democrat to vote for the bill.

"Which means that they will be on record apparently supporting the largest tax increase in U.S. history, which is what will happen by default after the end of this year if we do not get this job done. We have to accomplish this mission, and we will.," Johnson said.