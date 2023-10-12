John Fetterman roasted for saying America isn't sending 'best and brightest' to DC: 'Pot met kettle'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was roasted on social media after he claimed Wednesday America is failing to send its "best and brightest" to serve in Congress.

"You all need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, D.C.," Fetterman remarked during a late-night interview with Stephen Colbert, sparking laughter from the audience. "Sometimes you literally just can’t believe these people are making the decisions that are determining the government here. It’s actually scary."

Fetterman's comments came in response to a question from Colbert about whether it was "awkward" to face a lawmaker in person who he posted a meme about.

Shortly after his remarks, Fetterman was roundly mocked by social media users who commented that he "embodies the very truth he speaks."

"Fetterman speaks truth. He's unaware of it, but he embodies the very truth he speaks," former GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "This could have been a skit on SNL. But it was a rare funny moment on Colbert."

"Yes. Fetterman — the guy who lived off of his parents into his 40s and has never held a job in the real world in his life — actually said that," conservative columnist and author Joe Concha wrote.

Steve Guest, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, added, "Pot met kettle," while Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik said in a post, "Does he own a mirror."

"Just wait until John Fetterman hears about John Fetterman," Alex Lorusso, a conservative commentator and media producer, said.

"The whole Fetterman thing is just one giant troll," added Monica Crowley, a conservative podcast host and former Trump administration official.

"For once in his life, John Fetterman is correct. But is he aware that includes himself is the question," conservative commentator Benny Johnson said.

Fetterman's appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" comes weeks after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., relaxed dress requirements for the chamber that allowed Fetterman to continue to wear his trademark hooded sweatshirts and gym shorts. The move was blasted by critics who argued for decorum in the Senate.

Shortly after the rule change, a resolution introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was passed unanimously, formalizing a dress code for men that includes wearing a coat, tie, and slacks.

During the interview Wednesday, Fetterman and Colbert both mocked the outrage sparked by the brief relaxation of the Senate's dress code.

The pair also discussed at length Fetterman's recovery from a stroke and his mental health issues. The Pennsylvania Democrat was hospitalized earlier this year to treat depression, and he continues to struggle with auditory processing problems that have made communication difficult.

Fetterman used a tablet to transcribe Colbert's questions during the interview.

Fetterman's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.