Here's what these Americans think of the Senate's new dress code: 'Sway from tradition'

Americans are split in their opinions on the Senate's new dress code allowing for casual wear by senators.

Fox News Digital asked several Americans in northern Virginia — a short way from Washington, D.C. — about their thoughts on the upper chamber relaxing the longstanding precedent for suits, ties or similarly formal attire this week after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., dropped the dress code.

The change in the dress code came as a surprise and has been dubbed the "Fetterman rule" due to Democrat Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman's penchant for casual wear in the Capitol.

FETTERMAN BLASTED BY CONSERVATIVES AFTER SENATE DROPS DRESS CODE: ‘STOP LOWERING THE BAR!’

Americans were split on the issue, with some decrying the rules as a breakdown of decorum, and another saying casual garb is "not only more friendly to people, but also to the environment."

"I prefer traditional wear," one person said. "I think that should be a standard."

"Maybe a Friday you can take a bit of a lax stance, maybe a hot summer, but I would not sway from tradition," she continued.

"And I think it conveys a sense of confidence, and that is something that is not to be taken for granted," she added.

Another person said he thinks the dress code change is "cool," even though he's not very into politics.

One respondent said he thinks the change is "a good thing" for the cases when senators need to act fast on a quick vote.

"But in terms of actual Senate decorum and actually the work there, I think it'd be better if they wore a full suit or a full dress," he added.

Conversely, another person said he thinks the change is "wonderful."

"It's a lot more comfortable for the senators to not have to wake up in the morning and think about what tie to put on or what suit to wear,"

"It saves them time so they can help the community more and serve us," he added.

The new dress code change has ruffled some feathers on both sides of the aisle in the Senate after Schumer made the change.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is preparing to issue a bipartisan resolution next week that would re-institute the Senate’s dress code, after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., relaxed the rules last weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The resolution would revert the dress code back to requiring senators to don coats, ties or business attire while on the Senate floor.

"Next week, Senator Manchin intends to file a bipartisan resolution to ensure the Senate dress code remains consistent with previous expectations," a spokesperson for Manchin’s office told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday.

Fox News Digital's Jamie Joseph contributed reporting.