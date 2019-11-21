Biden announces 'No Malarkey' Iowa bus tour to boost slumping 2020 campaign

White House hopeful Joe Biden announced an upcoming "No Malarkey" bus tour on Thursday, in an effort to connect with Iowa voters ahead of the nation's first presidential primary.

The eight-day tour is set to cover 18 counties and is designed to help Biden's image, as his Democratic frontrunner status hangs in the balance.

The tour's name is likely derived from his 2012 vice presidential debate against former GOP Rep. Paul Ryan, when he told the Wisconsin Republican that his critique of the Obama administration's foreign policy was, "a bunch of malarkey."

“When Joe Biden first announced he was running, he told Iowans they’d be seeing a lot of him — and he meant it,” Biden campaign manager George Schultz said. “Being honest, upfront and authentic is core to who Joe Biden is and why Iowans love him.”

The tour is set to begin on Nov. 30 and will include stops in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Mason City, Elkader, Decorah, and Oelwein.

Schultz added that "when it comes to protecting health care, rebuilding the middle class, and defeating Donald Trump, Joe will continue laying out a clear vision about how he will deliver results for working families."

Biden was mocked on Thursday by former senior Obama adviser David Axelrod during a CNN debate panel. Axelrod said Biden was "Mr. Magooing his way" through the primary.

"Biden, I wouldn’t say that he was a house of fire in any of the debates that we’ve been to. And yet he comes — kind of bumps along, kind of Mr. Magoo-ing his way through this," Axelrod said.

"And you keep worrying he’s going to hit a wall but he’s moving forward.”

The Iowa Democratic presidential primary is scheduled for February 3, 2020.