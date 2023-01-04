Jill Biden has 'small lesion' above right eye, doctor says, will be removed

First Lady Jill Biden has a "small lesion" above her right eye that was found during a routine appointment, according to the physician to the president.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said in a Wednesday evening letter that the lesion was found during a routine skin cancer screening.

O'Connor said that the lesion will be removed on Jan. 11, and the tissue will be examined.

"During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First Lady's right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed," O'Connor said.

"On Wednesday, January 11th at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the First Lady will undergo a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue. We will offer an update after the procedure is completed and we have more information," he added.