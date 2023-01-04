Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Jill Biden has 'small lesion' above right eye, doctor says, will be removed

The president's physician said that the lesion will be removed

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Jill Biden and family support President Biden for 2024 run: Senior Biden Adviser

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on the Biden family backing President Biden for re-election in 2024 on 'Special Report with Bret Baier.'

First Lady Jill Biden has a "small lesion" above her right eye that was found during a routine appointment, according to the physician to the president.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said in a Wednesday evening letter that the lesion was found during a routine skin cancer screening.

O'Connor said that the lesion will be removed on Jan. 11, and the tissue will be examined.

"During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First Lady's right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed," O'Connor said.

BIDEN'S VISIT TO KENTUCKY BRIDGE HIGHLIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH

First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the American Federation of Teacher's Headquarters in Pittsburgh, in support of local candidates, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. 

First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the American Federation of Teacher's Headquarters in Pittsburgh, in support of local candidates, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"On Wednesday, January 11th at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the First Lady will undergo a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue. We will offer an update after the procedure is completed and we have more information," he added.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

