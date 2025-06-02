Jewish House lawmaker urges deportation of Boulder terror suspect's family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: One of four Jewish Republicans serving in the House of Representatives is calling for the federal government to deport the alleged illegal immigrant accused of setting Jewish people on fire in Colorado on Sunday.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., called for both the alleged perpetrator and his family to be kicked out of the United States in an interview with Fox News Digital Monday.

"I'm very angry, if you can't tell. Many of us have been talking about this stuff for years," Fine said sternly. "Maybe next time somebody says, ‘Globalize the Intifada, resistance by any means necessary,’ maybe people will take it seriously."

A man identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails and used a "makeshift flamethrower" to set peaceful Jewish activists on fire Sunday, according to officials. He allegedly yelled, "Free Palestine," while committing the attack.

SUSPECT IN BOULDER TERROR ATTACK DETERMINED TO BE EGYPTIAN MAN IN US ILLEGALLY: FBI

"The entire Palestinian cause is a lie… The entire justification of the cause is to eradicate Israel and to exterminate Jews," Fine said.

"Find me a single person who yells, ‘Fee Palestine,’ who says they're OK with Israel existing. You won't find them. Find someone who says, ‘Globalize the intifada,’ who thinks Israel should exist. This is a philosophy built on evil. And this is what happens when we don't do anything about it."

Fine told Fox News Digital that House Republicans' massive tax and spending reconciliation bill – President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" – would give the White House resources to help mitigate such risks.

"President Trump needs the resources to round up and deport every single illegal immigrant, everyone – number one, starting with the family of Mohamed, who's sitting at home illegally in Colorado right now."

The immigration status of Soliman's relatives – and whether he has family in the U.S. – is not immediately clear.

But the Department of Homeland Security said Monday morning that the suspect was in the U.S. illegally. Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X, "He entered the country in August 2022 on a B2 visa that expired on February 2023. He filed for asylum in September 2022."

It comes after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources told Fox News that Soliman is an Egyptian immigrant who overstayed a visa but then was given a work permit during the Biden administration.

Eight people aged 52 to 88 were injured in the attack, including a Holocaust survivor. No fatalities have been reported so far. The activists were marching in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Soliman has been hit with multiple charges, including murder in the first degree.

"Jews were burned alive in the United States in 2025. We got burned 80 years ago, and we said, ‘Never again.’ And I'll be damned if I let this continue," Fine said.

US POLITICIANS, JEWISH GROUPS CONDEMN ‘HORRIFYING’ BOULDER TERROR ATTACK

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also called on Congress to pass his recent legislation that would make religion a protected class on college campuses, and for the U.S. to "cut off" Qatar's financial influence in the U.S.

Asked how he would accomplish that, Fine pointed out he had previously been given the nickname, "Hebrew Hammer."

"I didn't come up with it, but they gave it to me for a reason," Fine said.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.