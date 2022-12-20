Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jeffries expected to name DelBene as new DCCC head: report

DelBene is the current chair of the New Democrat Coalition and vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Incoming House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has reportedly made a decision on who to tap to be the new head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, replacing current DCCC head Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

According to Punchbowl News, Jeffries is expected to select Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash. to lead the group, which is the party's official campaign arm.

Any decision would have to be approved by the Democratic Caucus, but placing the selection itself in the party leader's hands is a new development. Since 2016, the caucus as a whole voted to elect the DCCC chair. 

DelBene was among those who supported the rule change allowing the leader to nominate someone, Punchbowl News reported.

U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene (D-WA) answers questions during a news conference about the recent Congressional delegation trip to the Indo-Pacific region, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene (D-WA) answers questions during a news conference about the recent Congressional delegation trip to the Indo-Pacific region, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

According to the outlet, party leaders wanted a woman in charge of the DCCC, despite two men, Reps. Ami Bera and Tony Cárdenas of California, hoping to be picked.

DelBene has been in Congress since 2012 and is the current vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. She is also the chair of the New Democrat Coalition, a group that describes itself as "forward-thinking Democrats who are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation, and fiscally responsible policies."

Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., conducts a news conference after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., conducts a news conference after a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Maloney, the outgoing chair, is exiting Congress at the end of the current term after narrowly losing to Republican Mike Lawler in November's midterm elections.

Jeffries himself was elected House Democratic leader at the end of November, taking the place of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi, 82, stated that while she is remaining in Congress, it is time for a new generation to take the lead.

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

