RFK Jr: Dr Oz says Trump has 'highest testosterone level' he’s seen in a man older than 70

President Donald Trump has the highest testosterone levels of any man older than the age of 70 that Dr. Mehmet Oz has ever seen, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recounted during a podcast interview providing a handful of updates on the president's health.

"He's got — he's in incredible health," Kennedy said on Katie Miller's podcast Tuesday. "Dr. Oz looked at his medical records and said he's got the highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."

"I know the president will be happy that I'll repeat that," Kennedy quipped.

Oz serves as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy joined Miller, who is the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, as the media and Democrats continue fanning the flames of concern surrounding Trump's health, citing bruises on Trump's hands, swollen legs and allegations he has fallen asleep during public events. The White House has fiercely pushed back against the claims, citing Trump's packed daily schedule and medical reports that have found the president in normal and "exceptional health."

Kennedy has long cast himself as a public-health advocate, and he repeatedly has urged Americans to eat "real," minimally processed foods, steering people away from ultra-processed packaged snacks and toward meals built around fruits, vegetables and other nutrient-dense staples.

Trump has a long and well-established history of enjoying fast-food, notably McDonald's meals, and frequently downs Diet Coke — putting him at odds with his Cabinet official's health calls.

Kennedy celebrated that despite Trump "pumping himself full of poison all day long," he has the "constitution of a deity."

"He eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks the Diet Coke at all times," Kennedy said. "I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is. … He says that the only time that he eats the junk food is when he's on the road and he wants to eat food from big corporations."

While Trump is known for fast food snacking and cracking open a Diet Coke, he has famously steered clear of alcohol throughout his life.

The White House backed Kennedy's remarks when approached for additional comment on Trump's health Thursday morning.

"Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having," White House spokesman Kush Desai told Fox Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for additional comment on Oz's review of Trump's health records Thursday morning.

Democrats and liberal media outlets increasingly have questioned Trump's fitness in recent months, citing his 79 years of age, bruising on his hands and reports of swollen ankles. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in July that Trump's swollen legs were part of a "benign and common condition" for individuals older than age 70, while the bruising on his hands was attributable to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

Trump has received two medical check-ups since his inauguration nearly a year ago, received a CT scan — which originally was reported as the president receiving an MRI — as well as celebrating that he has "aced" a series of cognitive tests, including celebrating new results earlier in January.

"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump posted to Truth Social Jan 2.

The heightened focus on Trump's health follows the media overwhelmingly downplaying concern over former President Joe Biden's mental acuity until his final year in office.

Biden ultimately dropped out of his 2024 re-election effort to hold control of the Executive Branch in July of that year, amid pressure from longtime Democrat allies and media pundits that he bow out of the race and pass the proverbial torch to a younger generation.