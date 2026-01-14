Plaxico Burress’ wife launches GOP bid for longtime Democratic NJ House seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiffany Burress, the wife of former New York Giants star Plaxico Burress, announced a Republican bid Tuesday for a North Jersey congressional seat long held by Democrats.

Tiffany Burress announced her run Tuesday, contrasting her work in the private sector to Rep. Nellie Pou’s public office resume. Her husband memorably caught the 2008 Super Bowl’s game-winning touchdown to snuff out the New England Patriots' 2007 undefeated regular season and finished his Giants career with 4,086 receiving yards.

Tiffany Burress, a Pittsburgh native, serves on the Workers’ Comp committee of the New Jersey State Bar Association, has been recognized as one of Bergen County’s "top attorneys" and was a collegiate athlete at Penn State University in Centre County, Pennsylvania.

In her announcement, she criticized Pou, who won the seat of Bill Pascrell Jr. in 2024 after the Democrat died in office at 87, just months before the election, for the series of "doors" that have "been opened" for her.

"Congresswoman Nellie Pou has a charmed life. Fifty years on the government dime, never had a private sector job: In 1997, doors started opening. The party bosses gave Nellie two jobs, a city administrator and a state assembly seat," Burress said, before pivoting to comparing Pou’s voting record to that of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Burress, running as a Republican, said that instead of having doors opened for her, she "busted through them," and that, unlike Democrats, is willing to "bust out doors" to tell the GOP they’re wrong when they are.

"Let’s try something different," Burress, of Totowa, said.

Burress’ race could potentially be one of the more interesting contests in the Garden State, regardless of who her wide receiver husband is.

The seat, which includes the MetLife/Giants Stadium complex in East Rutherford, has not elected a Republican since Rep. Harold Hollenbeck’s re-election in 1981.

Since then, the seat has been held by a who’s who of prominent North Jersey Democrats, including Robert "The Torch" Torricelli, from 1983 to 1997, and Pascrell from 2013 until his death in August 2024.

The hourglass-shaped district runs from Pompton Lakes along the northern end of Interstate 287, diagonally following the similarly-shaped confines of Passaic County, including the heavily Democratic and heavily minority city of Paterson and into diverse southern Bergen County suburbs of New York City like Moonachie, Carlstadt and wealthy Edgewater.

While expected to win handily over GOP challenger Billy Prempeh in 2024, Pou eked out a four-point win as President Donald Trump flipped the district — and Passaic County — entirely.

At the time, the surprise was chalked up to Passaic’s heavily Hispanic and Jewish population. And while Paterson swung more than 20 points in his direction, according to the New Jersey Globe, Trump and Republicans may have an uphill battle there with its Muslim population outraged at the administration.

That dynamic most recently made news after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard warned at AmericaFest of alleged efforts in Paterson to "implement Islamic principles," which drew local ire.

In 2025’s gubernatorial contest, the district again sided with the top-of-the-ticket Democrat, Mikie Sherrill.

While Fox News Digital reached out to Pou’s office and an individual listed on her FEC filings for comment, her campaign page touted her working-class roots in Paterson and neighboring Haledon.

"Throughout her career, Nellie has been committed to improving the lives of New Jerseyans. From fighting for better schools for our kids to more affordable health care, to criminal justice reform, Nellie has been at the forefront of some of New Jersey’s and America’s toughest fights," a statement on her campaign page said.