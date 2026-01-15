Federal court clears California’s new House map boosting Democrats ahead of 2026 midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California can move forward with a new U.S. House map that would boost Democrats’ chances in the 2026 midterms, a federal court ruled Wednesday.

A three-judge panel in Los Angeles ruled 2-1 to deny requests from both state Republicans and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to block the map from being used, giving Democrats a realistic chance at flipping up to five House seats in the midterm election.

In November, California voters passed a ballot initiative, known as Proposition 50, dramatically altering the state's congressional districts. The pursuit of the new map was largely viewed as an attempt to offset recent redistricting in Texas, which generated more Republican-leaning districts.

"Republicans’ weak attempt to silence voters failed," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "California voters overwhelmingly supported Prop 50 – to respond to Trump’s rigging in Texas – and that is exactly what this court concluded."

FEDERAL JUDGES BLOCK TEXAS FROM USING REDRAWN CONGRESSIONAL MAP

The complaint challenged California's efforts to redraw the state's congressional map, with DOJ Civil Rights Division lawyers arguing that race was "used as a proxy" to justify creating districts that benefit Democrats.

But California Democrats argued that the map was legal because it was drawn for partisan advantage.

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that partisan gerrymandering is a political question and not one for federal courts to decide. On Wednesday, the California panel sided with the state’s argument, saying there was insufficient evidence that the maps were drawn based on race.

RED STATE MOVES FORWARD ON TRUMP-BACKED PUSH FOR NEW CONGRESSIONAL MAP

"After reviewing the evidence, we conclude that it was exactly as one would think: it was partisan," the judges wrote.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Lee, an appointee of President Donald Trump, said in dissent that at least one district was drawn using race as a factor "to curry favor with Latino groups and voters."

Still, Republicans are expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

HIGH-STAKES MAP FIGHT: HERE ARE THE NEXT BATTLEGROUNDS IN THE TRUMP VS. DEMOCRATS REDISTRICTING SHOWDOWN

The panel's ruling constitutes a major victory for Democrats following the implementation of new congressional maps in several Republican-led states.

Last year, Missouri moved forward with congressional redistricting that favors Republicans, and North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature signed off on a new map that may lead to an additional congressional victory for the GOP.

"Californians overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposition 50. Today’s decision upholds the will of the people. It also means that, to date, every single challenge against Proposition 50 has failed," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "I couldn’t be prouder of my team for successfully defending this ballot initiative in court on behalf of Governor Newsom and Secretary of State Weber. We remain confident in the legality of Proposition 50."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

House maps are typically redrawn every 10 years following the census, and the process rarely takes place mid-decade. California relies on an independent commission to draw maps, while other states, including Texas, allow lawmakers to lead the effort.

To retake control of the House in the midterms, Democrats need to pick up only a handful of seats. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority with 218 seats to Democrats’ 213.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser, Ashley Oliver and The Associated Press contributed to this report.