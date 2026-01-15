Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Antisemitism Exposed

Israel will honor the late Charlie Kirk with award for opposing antisemitism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Charlie Kirk as 'a lion-hearted friend of Israel' last year

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Erika Kirk outlines Turning Point USA’s next chapter after Charlie Kirk Video

Erika Kirk outlines Turning Point USA’s next chapter after Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk joins 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss faith, family and TPUSA's plans to expand campus organizing and youth outreach as she continues Charlie Kirk’s legacy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel will reportedly honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk with an award for his efforts battling antisemitism, according to 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office indicated that this recognition will take place at the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, The Associated Press reported.

Kirk, who founded the conservative organization Turning Point USA, was assassinated while holding an event at Utah Valley University in September.

"A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization," Netanyahu said in a post on X on the day Kirk was fatally shot.

GRAND THEFT AUTO BLACKLISTS ‘CHARLIE KIRK’ AS PLAYERS TRY TO RECREATE HIS KILLING IN THE GAME

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk poses at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025, in the United Kingdon, ( Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

In the post, the Israeli leader called Kirk "an incredible human being" whose "boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact."

Kirk asserted in a post on X less than a month before he was killed, "Jew hate has no place in civil society. It rots the brain, reject it." 

NETANYAHU AND RUBIO DISCUSS US MILITARY INTERVENTION IN IRAN AMID ONGOING NATIONWIDE PROTESTS: REPORT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at the Prime Minister's Office on Oct. 22, 2025, in Jerusalem, Israel. ( Nathan Howard - Pool/Getty Images)

Kirk, who was a supporter of Israel, indicated last year on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that some in the pro-Israel camp had unfairly criticized him.

"The behavior by a lot, both privately and publicly, are pushing people like you and me away. Not like we're gonna be pro-Hamas," he said. "But we're like, honestly, the way you are treating me is so repulsive."

TYLER ROBINSON PROSECUTORS SAY CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING TEXTS SHOW CONFUSION, NOT BIAS, TO REBUT CONFLICT CLAIM

Tyler Robinson's legal team pushes to disqualify prosecutors in Kirk assassination case Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have text messages, Megyn, calling me an antisemite. I am learning biblical Hebrew and writing a book on the Shabbat. I honor the Shabbat, literally the Jewish sabbath. I visit Israel and fight for it," he noted at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue