Israel will honor the late Charlie Kirk with award for opposing antisemitism

Israel will reportedly honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk with an award for his efforts battling antisemitism, according to

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office indicated that this recognition will take place at the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, The Associated Press reported.

Kirk, who founded the conservative organization Turning Point USA, was assassinated while holding an event at Utah Valley University in September.

"A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization," Netanyahu said in a post on X on the day Kirk was fatally shot.

In the post, the Israeli leader called Kirk "an incredible human being" whose "boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact."

Kirk asserted in a post on X less than a month before he was killed, "Jew hate has no place in civil society. It rots the brain, reject it."

Kirk, who was a supporter of Israel, indicated last year on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that some in the pro-Israel camp had unfairly criticized him.

"The behavior by a lot, both privately and publicly, are pushing people like you and me away. Not like we're gonna be pro-Hamas," he said. "But we're like, honestly, the way you are treating me is so repulsive."

"I have text messages, Megyn, calling me an antisemite. I am learning biblical Hebrew and writing a book on the Shabbat. I honor the Shabbat, literally the Jewish sabbath. I visit Israel and fight for it," he noted at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.