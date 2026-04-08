JD Vance's task force flags nearly $6.3B in government contracts going to potentially fraudulent businesses

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Fox News has learned Vice President JD Vance’s new anti-fraud task force has identified nearly $6.3 billion in government contracts that are going to potentially fraudulent businesses, marking a major milestone in the Trump administration's mission to slash wasteful spending contributing to the national debt.

The task force and General Services Administration are beginning to send out letters to nearly 400 businesses with government contracts that they believe could be fraudulent, who will have 30 days to prove to the task force that they have a physical address and are legitimate, as first reported by the Daily Caller.

A Vance spokesperson told Fox News the task force "will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for fraud."

"If fraudsters are robbing hardworking Americans of their tax dollars and services, we will find them," the spokesperson said.

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The announcement comes less than a month after President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the team, led by Vance as chairman.

The unit's mission is to target what the administration described as widespread exploitation of the American safety net by "illegal aliens, criminals, foreign gangs, bureaucrats," and non-governmental organizations.

The executive order argued certain states have embraced loopholes, allowing people to self-certify for benefits including as housing, food and medical care while refusing to implement basic fraud controls.

The order specifically highlights Minnesota as a primary example of "staggering fraud and waste," citing an alleged $250 million scam by nonprofit Feeding our Future, rampant Medicaid fraud, and a massive childcare fraud ring involving Somali immigrants accused of funneling stolen taxpayer funds to an African terror group.

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The administration noted Minnesota and 20 other states previously sued the federal government to block basic eligibility reviews for food stamp enrollees.

Along with Vance, task force participants include Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller.