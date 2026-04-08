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Homeland Security

JD Vance's task force flags nearly $6.3B in government contracts going to potentially fraudulent businesses

The GSA is sending letters giving the flagged businesses 30 days to prove they have a physical address and are legitimate

By Patrick Ward , Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Fraud crackdown ramps up Video

Fraud crackdown ramps up

Vice President Vance leads the first White House anti-fraud task force meeting, targeting massive fraud in healthcare programs. Dr. Mehmet Oz highlights egregious Medicare and Medicaid fraud in Los Angeles, with nearly 2,000 hospices. Kim Strassel discusses the $260 million withheld from Minnesota for oversight failures, emphasizing the need for states to police these programs. Kyle Peterson also notes the pandemic relief fueled this widespread abuse.

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Fox News has learned Vice President JD Vance’s new anti-fraud task force has identified nearly $6.3 billion in government contracts that are going to potentially fraudulent businesses, marking a major milestone in the Trump administration's mission to slash wasteful spending contributing to the national debt.

The task force and General Services Administration are beginning to send out letters to nearly 400 businesses with government contracts that they believe could be fraudulent, who will have 30 days to prove to the task force that they have a physical address and are legitimate, as first reported by the Daily Caller.

A Vance spokesperson told Fox News the task force "will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for fraud."

"If fraudsters are robbing hardworking Americans of their tax dollars and services, we will find them," the spokesperson said.

SBA FREEZES OVER 100,000 CALIFORNIA BORROWERS IN SWEEPING $9B PANDEMIC FRAUD CRACKDOWN

Vice President JD Vance speaking at a podium during a meeting

Vice President JD Vance convened the first meeting of a new anti-fraud task force, blaming the Biden administration for weakening longstanding protections. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The announcement comes less than a month after President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the team, led by Vance as chairman.

The unit's mission is to target what the administration described as widespread exploitation of the American safety net by "illegal aliens, criminals, foreign gangs, bureaucrats," and non-governmental organizations.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche speaking at a news conference indoors

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke during a news conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2026. He discussed the department's anti-fraud efforts and announced the creation of a National Fraud Enforcement Division. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The executive order argued certain states have embraced loopholes, allowing people to self-certify for benefits including as housing, food and medical care while refusing to implement basic fraud controls.

The order specifically highlights Minnesota as a primary example of "staggering fraud and waste," citing an alleged $250 million scam by nonprofit Feeding our Future, rampant Medicaid fraud, and a massive childcare fraud ring involving Somali immigrants accused of funneling stolen taxpayer funds to an African terror group.

FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson and Vice President Vance seated at a meeting table

Officials warned that fraud undermines public trust in government programs funded by taxpayer dollars. (Oliver Contreras/AFP)

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The administration noted Minnesota and 20 other states previously sued the federal government to block basic eligibility reviews for food stamp enrollees.

Along with Vance, task force participants include Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller.

Patrick Ward is a Fox News Channel White House Producer Follow him on Twitter: @WardDPatrick  

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