Jay Jones targeted as AGs urge national groups to deny membership over scandals: ‘Stain on our institution’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A slew of state attorneys general led by Austin Knudsen of Montana are urging two major national prosecutor associations to deny newly-minted Virginia Attorney General-elect Jay Jones membership over what they call disqualifying examples of bad judgment and "fitness" to serve in his new role.

Jones, a former Democratic state delegate from Norfolk, commanded an upset over popular Virginia Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares – a race that was considered a bellwether for an eventual disastrous election night for the GOP across the commonwealth.

Knudsen, along with a growing list of at least five other state attorneys general are urging the Attorney General Alliance and the National Association of Attorneys General to deny Jones’ membership.

"We write with grave concern about Virginia Attorney General-elect Jay Jones," the letter begins.

VIRGINIA SLAMMED FOR ‘TRULY DEMONIC’ ELECTION THAT EXCUSED POLITICAL VIOLENCE TO SPITE TRUMP, CRITICS SAY

"His conduct raises serious questions about his judgment, temperament, and fitness to serve as a state attorney general."

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton all signed the missive to representatives for both national associations.

The letter described how Jones in 2022 sent messages to outgoing Virginia Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Hopewell, that were "explicit fantasies of violence" against then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

VA DEMS REJECT RESOLUTION CONDEMNING POLITICAL VIOLENCE WHILE HOUSE SPEAKER CUTS OFF JAY JONES REFERENCES

"Most disturbingly, he expressed his desire to see his political opponents’ children die so that they could ‘feel pain personally’ -- all because Jones considered his political opponents ‘evil’ people who were ‘breeding little fascists’," Knudsen and his colleagues wrote.

"Further demonstrating his depravity, Mr. Jones expressed his desire to go to the funerals of his political opponents ‘to p[---] on their graves’ and ‘send them out awash in something’."

The attorneys general claimed that Jones has exhibited a pattern of garnering "political success" by "wishing death" on others.

WHAT JAY JONES' VICTORY MEANS FOR DEMOCRATS AND THE 'NEW ERA OF VIOLENT RHETORIC,' ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

They cited reporting from the Virginia Scope that Jones remarked in a 2020 phone call with Coyner, while he defended supporting an end to qualified immunity, that if a "few" officers died, "maybe they would stop killing people."

Jones, however, adamantly denied he ever said that – telling the Scope that he has "never believed and do not believe that any harm should come to law enforcement, period."

"While Mr. Jones has issued an apology, it fails to convey genuine contrition. He does not fully acknowledge the danger posed by his words, nor the profound breach of public trust they represent," Knudsen and his fellow prosecutors countered.

SOROS-BACKED PROSECUTOR DOWNPLAYS DEM AG NOMINEE'S VIOLENT RHETORIC AS 'FALSE OUTRAGE'

"This is not a trivial lapse in judgment; it is a red flag about temperament, accountability, and fitness for office."

The attorneys general pointed to the assassinations of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, and the multiple assassination attempts on President Donald Trump as reasons for concern over Jones’ rhetoric.

They concluded that their effort was not based on partisan politics but public trust and "basic human decency."

TRUMP CALLS JAY JONES AN 'ANIMAL,' SAYS 'ANYBODY WOULD BE PUT IN PRISON FOR WHAT HE SAID'

"Allowing Mr. Jones to participate would be a stain on our institutions and an abject moral failure. Your response will demonstrate whether our profession holds all members accountable, or whether violent rhetoric will go unchecked," they said.

After his text scandal blew up, Jones publicly said that he was "embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry" for the messages.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones also said he later contacted Gilbert to apologize.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jones via his campaign for further comment.