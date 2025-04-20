Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

Jasmine Crockett slammed for comparing Trump to MS-13 member: 'Complete lunatic'

Crockett and Phang became emotional during the MSNBC interview

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Jasmine Crockett tears up as MSNBC host lauds lawmaker for continued support for democracy Video

Jasmine Crockett tears up as MSNBC host lauds lawmaker for continued support for democracy

Rep. Jasmine Crockett teared up on Saturday as MSNBC host Katie Phang lauded the lawmaker during an interview for supporting democracy in one of her last shows as a MSNBC host.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, took social media heat after arguing that President Donald Trump is worse than an alleged member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

"She got a bad case of [Trump Derangement Syndrome]," one social media user said of Crockett Saturday, adding that the lawmaker "knows we Texans are coming for her seat in Congress in 2026."

The comment comes after Crockett’s interview with MSNBC host Katie Phang on Saturday, where the Democratic lawmaker said Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who was recently deported, was "a lot less criminal" than Trump.

ASMINE CROCKETT TEARS UP AS CANCELED MSNBC HOST THANKS HER FOR 'CONTINUING SUPPORT FOR DEMOCRACY'

Jasmice Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during a House committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 12, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

"I mean, we know that they admitted that they were wrong. Now they’re trying to double back and say, ‘Well, he’s this terrible person and all this kind of stuff.’ But here’s the reality. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a lot less criminal than the person that’s sitting in the White House, because last time I checked, he doesn’t have any criminal convictions," Crockett said of the deported Garcia.

The interview also featured Crockett tearing up after Phang offered her praise for her "continuing support for democracy" on what was likely Crockett’s last appearance on the recently canceled show.

But the interview wasn’t well-received by many users on X, with one user calling the whole segment a "clown show."

Jasmice Crockett on MSNBC

Rep. Jasmine Crockett makes an appearance on MSNBC. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

JASMINE CROCKETT INSISTS IT'S 'NOT A CRIME' TO ILLEGALLY CROSS THE BORDER

"She is a complete lunatic," another user said.

"What clowns," added another. "This is so cringe."

For her part, Phang also appeared to get choked up during the interview while promising Crockett that she hasn’t "seen the last of me."

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett speaks at the Shahbaz Center in New York on the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X on Feb. 21, 2025. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett speaks at the Shahbaz Center in New York on the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X on Feb. 21, 2025. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can’t have me crying at the beginning of a show. Jasmine. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, you’re not... You haven’t seen the last of me. Thank you for being here and getting us started today. I always appreciate you," Phang said.

Crockett's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics