Jasmine Crockett tears up as canceled MSNBC host thanks her for 'continuing support for democracy'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, teared up during an interview with MSNBC host Katie Phang on Saturday as the MSNBC host praised the Democratic lawmaker and thanked her for her "continuing support for democracy."

"Congresswoman, I wanted to thank you for always getting up and early and delivering it. But I also want to say thank you for your continuing support for democracy. It’s definitely something that you have made your brand, and it’s the integrity that you’re bringing, and I’m grateful for you always," Phang told Crockett after playing a clip from an interview she did with the lawmaker on her show three years ago.

Phang addressed the cancellation of her show, which has been on MSNBC since 2022, in a statement on X in late February. MSNBC has also canceled ex-host Joy Reid's show in a major shakeup at the liberal network.

Crockett started tearing up as she responded to Phang, saying, "we'll miss you."

"You can’t have me crying at the beginning of a show. Jasmine. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, you’re not... You haven’t seen the last of me. Thank you for being here and getting us started today. I always appreciate you," Phang responded as she also got choked up.



Crockett also said Saturday during the interview that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who was deported to an El Salvador prison, was "a lot less criminal" than President Donald Trump.

"If Senator Van Hollen can get down there, if the president can get up here and get to the White House, then I don’t understand why we can’t get Abrego up out of there," Crockett said.

Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant living in Maryland, was deported to the El Salvadoran megaprison "Terrorism Confinement Center" (CECOT) last month. Officials acknowledged in court that his deportation had been an administrative error. However, now some top Trump officials say he has been correctly removed and contend that he is a member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

"I mean, we know that they admitted that they were wrong. Now they’re trying to double back and say, well, he’s this terrible person and all this kind of stuff. But here’s the reality. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a lot less criminal than the person that’s sitting in the White House, because last time I checked, he doesn’t have any criminal convictions," Crockett continued.

Fox News' Alexander Hall and Alexa Moutevelis contributed to this report.