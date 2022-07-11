Jan. 6 Committee: Hearing to highlight Trump's alleged role in bringing mob to Capitol

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jan. 6 Committee is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday focusing on former President Donald Trump's efforts to stay in power in the final weeks of his presidency and his alleged role in bringing violent rioters to Washington.

It comes as lawmakers on the committee seek to add to their narrative that Trump is at fault for the riot that forced hundreds of lawmakers into hiding and interrupted the counting of electoral votes.

Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., will lead Tuesday's hearing, according to committee aides. It will be the seventh in just over one month.

Past hearings focused on whether Trump knew his claims that the 2020 election was stolen were false, his whereabouts on Jan. 6 and his efforts to pressure officials to overturn the election. Tuesday's hearing, a committee aide said, will aim to connect the dots showing Trump was the catalyst that brought the mob to Washington.

"That tweet on Dec. 19 is when he told people to come to Washington on Jan. 6 – be there, it will be wild," was a key moment, a committee aide said.

The far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups will be central to the hearing, a committee aide said. The hearing will connect those groups to people in Trump's orbit, the aide said, including Roger Stone and retired Gen. Mike Flynn. The aide said it will also highlight Trump's knowledge that the crowd in D.C. could get violent.

"We see how as we get closer to Jan. 6, these elements get increasingly desperate for the president, leading up to his speech on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, where he directed that mob to march on the Capitol," the aide said.

Multiple outlets, including CBS News, are reporting that former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove will testify Tuesday.

FOX31 in Denver spoke with Van Tatenhove earlier this month about his planned appearance before the committee. He told the outlet he was only with the Oath Keepers for a short time several years ago, as a national media director.

But Van Totenhove left the group. He told FOX31 that he "purged my life of that world years ago." His presence during the hearing, he said, is "to give a historical precedence to this group and how they have radicalized."

The committee says it continues to gather information on Jan. 6, its lead-up and its aftermath. This includes a recent interview with former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

Cipollone had access to many of the high-level conversations in the administration during that time and was a prominent player in testimony from former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson last month.

A committee aide did not specify whether video from Cipollone's interview will be played during the Tuesday hearing.

Meanwhile, the committee is also considering a recent offer to testify from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who faces an upcoming trial on contempt of Congress charges. Bannon recently said that he will publicly testify before the committee after Trump penned a letter purporting to release Bannon from any claim of executive privilege.

Committee members have argued Bannon has no real claim to executive privilege because he was not in the administration during or after the 2020 election.

Bannon did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Trump and Republicans who support him call the committee illegitimate because it only has two Republicans, both chosen for the committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy picked five Republicans for the committee, but Pelosi refused to seat two of his choices. That prompted McCarthy to pull all of his picks for the committee, refusing any participation.

Tuesday's hearing will be the only one for the committee this week. Another hearing is expected next week, though the details on that one are not yet clear.