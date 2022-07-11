Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Jan. 6 Committee: Secret Service agents, Trump staffer have not been contacted after Hutchinson allegations

Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent on Jan. 6, but agents present haven't corroborated

By David Spunt , Tyler Olson | Fox News
The Jan. 6 Committee still hasn't reached out to key figures in former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony, according to a U.S. Secret Service (USSS) official. 

Hutchinson last month told the committee that on Jan. 6, former Trump deputy chief of staff for operations Tony Ornato told her former President Donald Trump was enraged the USSS wouldn't take him to the Capitol. As he demanded his detail bring him there, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle he was in, Hutchinson said Ornato told her. 

Hutchinson also said Ornato told her when USSS agent Bobby Engel told Trump to let go of the steering wheel, Trump lunged at him.

But a source close to Ornato told Fox News that Ornato was shocked when Hutchinson made the allegation about the steering wheel. That source said Ornato, Engel and the driver of the vehicle would be willing to testify to the committee to detail their own accounts of events.

JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE SILENT ON ACTIONS TAKEN TO VERIFY HUTCHINSON'S CLAIM TRUMP LUNGED AT SECRET SERVICE AGENT

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the Jan. 

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the Jan.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump himself denied the allegations Hutchinson made in a flurry of posts on his social media network, Truth Social.

Yet, according to a USSS official, the committee has not asked Engel, the other USSS agent or Ornato to come testify since Hutchinson's hearing. They are "ready to testify" and "waiting by their phones" the source said. Fox News is told an invitation will likely come soon; however, it is not clear if the testimony will be in public or behind the scenes, then released to the public.

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. The committee also did not respond to a similar request for comment last week.

  • Trump Ellipse rally
    Image 1 of 2

    Former President Donald Trump expected to be taken to the Capitol after his January 6 speech at the Ellipse, former aide Cassidy Hutchinson said.  ((AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File))

  • Storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters
    Image 2 of 2

    Rioters inspired by former President Donald Trump's false claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen took over the U.S. Capiol on January 6, 2021.  (AP)

Lawmakers on the committee are preparing for yet another hearing Tuesday, after holding several hearings on its findings during June. Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone recently sat with the committee for an interview, and his testimony on key moments may be featured Tuesday. 

A committee hearing is also expected next week. 

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report, 

David Spunt currently serves as a Washington D.C. based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in December 2018.

