Jamie Dimon walks political tightrope, may be considering Harris cabinet position: report

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reportedly said he was considering a position in a potential Harris administration, but sources close to the banking magnate argued that was not the case.

The New York Times reported this week that Dimon confided in three people close to him that he was considering taking a role if tapped by Vice President Kamala Harris to serve in her administration. A position as treasury secretary could reportedly be a possibility.

However, another source close to Dimon said that while he would accept a call from either presidential candidate if they were to win, and wouldn't dismiss a role in either potential administration if it were offered to him, Dimon has made no decisions and does not even see it as likely that he will be offered a cabinet position from Harris or former President Trump.

During the months leading up to the Nov. 5 presidential election, Dimon has taken steps to remain politically neutral in the public eye. After praising some of Trump's policies in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, critics began slamming him as a Trump supporter. However, Dimon's representatives were quick to note that his praise did not amount to support for him. Earlier this month, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Dimon had endorsed him, but, once again, the claim was refuted by Dimon's representatives.

When it comes to endorsing or supporting Harris, Dimon has not done that, either. The Times reported that in private conversations with bank executives who do support Harris, the JPMorgan CEO has said he has a duty to shareholders not to put his company in the crosshairs of any politician who may want to retaliate.

Ahead of the Times' article this week that indicated Dimon was considering a role in a potential Harris administration, he was asked during an earnings call earlier this month whether he would consider serving in the next president's administration. Dimon responded that he "probably" would not, but left the door open if he does get asked.

"I think the chance of that is almost nil and I probably am not going to do it, but I've always reserved the right," Dimon said during the call. "I don't make promises to people. I don't have to. But no, I love what I do. I intend to be doing what I'm doing. I almost guarantee I'll be doing this for a long period of time or at least until the board kicks me out."

In late June, Trump told Bloomberg he would consider Dimon as a potential treasury secretary but later backtracked on the claim. "He is somebody that I would consider, sure," Trump said during the interview.

Fox News Digital reached out to both the Trump and Harris campaigns to see where the candidates' stand on Dimon today, but a response was not received by publication time.