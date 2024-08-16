RFK denies report that he asked for position in Harris cabinet

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is denying reports that he sought a position in a hypothetical Democratic administration.

Kennedy was accused this week of reaching out to Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris' team to discuss the possibility of working inside a future Cabinet — the claim appeared in a report from the Washington Post.

"That's fake news. I didn't ask Kamala Harris for a Cabinet position but I've reached out to all the candidates. I've met with some," Kennedy told guests during his "TikTok Town Hall" live-streamed event.

BIDEN SAYS HARRIS 'NOT GOING TO' DISTANCE HERSELF FROM HIS ECONOMIC POLICIES

The independent candidate claimed that he had met with all other candidates in the presidential election — specifically mentioning a meeting with Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver.

"I wanted to meet with all the candidates to talk about dampening down the rhetoric and unifying our country and also talk about some of the issues — ending the wars, et cetera."

Kennedy said he wasn't sure he would be able to serve in a Harris-Walz administration unless "a lot of different changes" were made.

RFK JR. DISQUALIFIED FROM NEW YORK BALLOT, USED 'SHAM' ADDRESS FOR RESIDENCY, JUDGE RULES

"The other candidates have met with me, Kamala Harris has said she doesn't want to," Kennedy said. "I believe it would be tough for me to work with their administration unless they committed to a lot of different changes."

The report from the Washington Post on Wednesday claimed Kennedy — whose long-shot bid for president took a hit earlier this week when a judge ruled his name should not appear on New York’s ballot — sought out a meeting with Harris in hopes of landing a potential Cabinet secretary position in her future administration.

Kennedy was previously recorded on video speaking to former President Trump during a meeting at last month’s convention in Milwaukee, in which Trump appeared to allude to potential positions in his administration.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nevertheless, Kennedy has continued to campaign and make regular media appearances with the expectation that he can win the election, the report notes, though he has left open the possibility of meeting with or getting out of the way of either Harris or Trump if they share an openness about his vision for the country.

Polling has shown Kennedy is one of the most disruptive independent candidates in decades in both breadth of appeal and commitment of his supporters.

Fox News Digital's Michael Lee contributed to this report.