Donald Trump
Published

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 probe: report

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel in November

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Former President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner have reportedly been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith, a career prosecutor, in November to take the reins in the Justice Department’s ongoing probe into the former president. 

 White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (R) and Ivanka Trump (L) attend a meeting held by US President Donald J. Trump with members of his Cabinet, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

 White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (R) and Ivanka Trump (L) attend a meeting held by US President Donald J. Trump with members of his Cabinet, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Per The New York Times, Ivanka Trump and Kushner have been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury about former President Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

The report comes after Smith subpoenaed former Trump chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Vice President Mike Pence, following months of negotiations between Pence’s legal team and federal prosecutors. 

Trump spent the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021 pressuring Pence to reject the outcome – despite Pence not having the power to do so. Pence was at the U.S. Capitol presiding over a joint session of Congress as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. 

Pence has said he plans to challenge the special counsel’s subpoena, taking it to the Supreme Court if necessary. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DOJ for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

