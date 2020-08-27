Ivanka Trump, in RNC speech, to say father took on Biden's 'failed policies of the past'

Adviser to the president Ivanka Trump is expected to discuss how her father took on 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden's "failed policies of the past" in her RNC speech Thursday night, according to a source familiar with the planning.

"Since the day he took the oath of office, I've watched my father take on the failed policies of the past and do what no other leader has done before," the first daughter will say in her speech, according to excerpts shared with Fox News.

The first daughter's speech will also focus on President Trump's policy achievements made for working American families. She will also offer her personal insight into how her father makes policy decisions, the source said.

"Four years ago, I introduced you to a builder, an entrepreneur, an outsider and the people's nominee for President of the United States. Tonight, I stand before you as the proud daughter of the people's president," the first daughter will say in her speech.

She will also say that "politicians choose party" whereas the president "chooses people" and how he is "advancing the American values of work and family."

"Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible. As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone our child tax credit put over $2,000 dollars into the pockets of 40 million American families," Trump's speech reads.

The adviser has focused much of her time in the White House on helping American workers — especially small-business owners and farmers — and women's empowerment, placing an emphasis on girls' education.

Thursday night's convention theme will be "Land of Greatness" and will feature speakers including President Trump himself; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. and more.

