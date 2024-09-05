Grassley releases new details of Iran-backed assassination plots against Trump, Biden and others

Senator Chuck Grassley released FBI records on Thursday showing that Iranian-backed plotters sought to assassinate former President Donald Trump and other prominent American political figures in relation to the killing of Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was the head of the Quds Force, part Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC).

The records, provided to Grassley through legally protected whistle blower disclosures, reveal that Iran potentially targeted "politicians, military people or bureaucrats" including President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former candidate Nikki Haley.



"Bad actors are determined to wreak havoc on our country, and American political leaders across both parties are sitting squarely in the crosshairs," said Senator Grassley in a statement. "In this extraordinarily heightened threat environment, federal agencies ought to be laser focused on building up public trust and reassuring the American people of their efforts to carry out their protective missions."



"I won’t stop pressing for answers until Congress and the American people are afforded the transparency they deserve," Grassley concluded.

A native of Pakistan with ties to Iran, Asif Merchant, has been charged for his involvement in the assassination plot. Merchant provided evidence to the FBI in a proffer agreement.

According to the FBI records, Merchant believed he was in for a kill-for-hire scheme that would offer him a cut of $50,000 for successful completion. In his interrogation, Merchant provided options for shooting former President Trump at both indoor and outdoor speaking engagements.



Merchant further expressed that he could hit a target up close or from further away, that a pistol would be best for indoors, but a rifle was necessary otherwise. He believed he had about a 50% chance of success, according to the FBI records.

Asif Merchant communicated with Iran via English language notes smuggled in packages for different extended family members.

Some congressional Republicans have argued that the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July was plotted by foreign actors from Iran or Pakistan. Grassley's office has been behind the release of bodycam footage from local police in Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt, demanding accountability from multiple agencies.



Grassley said that a DHS-FBI briefing from earlier this week "yet again failed to provide full transparency, necessitating this letter and the public disclosure of the unclassified proffer."



The FBI did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.