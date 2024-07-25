Bodycam footage takes viewers to Pennsylvania rooftop moments after Trump assassination attempt

Bodycam footage released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., on Thursday shows the law enforcement response to the rooftop where Thomas Crooks took a sniper's position in the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

The video shows Beaver County Emergency Service Unit officers and U.S. Secret Service personnel accessing the rooftop from where Crooks fired an AR-15-style rifle at Trump as he addressed a crowd of supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania. One spectator was killed, and Trump and two other supporters were injured at the Republican presidential candidate's rally in Butler.

"July 13 Bodycam footage provides more info than Secret Service will share [with] America," Grassley wrote in a post on X. "We NEED detailed answers ASAP on security failures TRANSPARENCY BRINGS ACCOUNTABILITY."

The senator said his office obtained the video from the Beaver County ESU in compliance with congressional requests.

In the moments after the assassination attempt, the video shows ESU officers and Secret Service agents running towards the shooter and quickly accessing the AGR building rooftop where shots had been fired.

On the rooftop, a trail of blood can be seen leading to the body of 20-year-old Thomas Crooks. An AR-15-style rifle is also seen lying next to him, as well as shell casings. One of the law enforcement personnel on the rooftop counted at least eight casings.

An officer seen searching Crooks' body finds a cell phone and a transmitter.

"It is a remote control device. It is gray in color, about five, six inches tall," the officer reports.

The responding officers were worried about a potential explosive device near the area.

"Tell the FBI to hurry the f--- up," one officer says.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, sharing new details about explosive devices found in Crooks' car and home.

Wray said investigators found three explosive devices they believe belonged to Crooks. Two were found inside Crooks' vehicle near the Butler rally, and one more was found inside his home. He described the devices as "relatively crude," but shared they were rigged for remote detonation and still posed a major threat.

The FBI director also confirmed his agency has gained access to Crooks' phone, but he said their efforts have been hampered by Crooks' routine use of encrypted messaging apps.

Wray said the investigation has not ruled out the possibility that Crooks was working with one or more accomplices.

According to Wray's testimony, no one saw Crooks with the rifle before he got onto the AGR rooftop. The shooter used a collapsible stock, which made the gun easier to hide, the director said.

FBI investigators found and recovered a drone Crooks used to scout the area where Trump's rally took place. Wray said both the drone and controller were in Crooks' vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe Crooks flew the drone around near the venue between 3:50 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the day of the rally. The drone was roughly 200 yards away from the stage during the flight.

