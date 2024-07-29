Iowa’s 6-week abortion restriction takes effect after state court strikes down challenge

A six-week abortion restriction officially took effect in Iowa on Monday after efforts to block the law by pro-abortion groups failed in court.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, has been fighting to enforce the law since she signed it following its passage last year. The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic immediately launched a blocking effort. Reynolds appealed to the state Supreme Court, which allowed the law to take effect Monday.

The legislation bans nearly all abortions after the detection of a heartbeat, which typically occurs roughly six weeks into pregnancy. The law has exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormality and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

Pro-abortion groups have responded by bolstering their resources in neighboring states such as Minnesota. Planned Parenthood is now offering medicinal abortion assistance just across the Iowa border in Mankato, Minnesota. It is also remodeling its larger facility in neighboring Nebraska, according to NBC News.

Minnesota’s Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan toured an abortion provider facility about an hour from the Iowa border last week. The Whole Woman's Health clinic expects to see an influx of patients from Iowa in the coming days.

Flanagan said Minnesota would remain committed to serving people traveling from other states seeking abortions.

"If you’re afraid, come to Minnesota," Flanagan said. "We’ve got you."

Iowa's Republican-controlled legislature approved the restriction during a special session in July 2023, and the law was supposed to go into effect immediately after Reynolds signed it days later.

During the yearlong challenge to the bill, abortion remained legal in the state up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

Iowa is the 14th state to impose a six-week abortion restriction since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The ruling allowed state legislatures to regulate abortion policy without federal interference.

"Today is a victory for life. There is nothing more sacred and no cause more worthy than protecting innocent unborn lives," Reynolds said after her state court victory this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.