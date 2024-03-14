Kamala Harris torn apart by pro-lifers for historic trip to abortion clinic: 'Normalization of evil'

Pro-life groups ripped Vice President Kamala Harris for visiting a Planned Parenthood in Minnesota on Thursday.

Harris made the trip to promote the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting abortion and reproductive rights. The Minneapolis-based Planned Parenthood was the sixth stop on her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

Harris’ visit was billed as a historic first, as it was the first time a sitting U.S. vice president has ever visited an abortion provider.

During her appearance, she stressed that Republicans are threatening to deny women their rights to abortion and other reproductive health resources, characterizing this as a "very serious health crisis."

Harris said conservatives on the Supreme Court "took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America – from the women of America."

"In states around our country, extremists have proposed and passed laws that have denied women access to reproductive health care, and the stories abound," she added. "It is only right and fair that people have access to the health care they need and that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect."

Pro-lifers took to social media to reject Harris’ pro-abortion message.

"This is a historic ‘first,’ in the worst possible way. VP Kamala Harris is getting a private tour of a Planned Parenthood in Minnesota today. I'd bet that they'll show her everything except for an actual abortion," Hawkins wrote.

In another post, Hawkins called on local pro-lifers to demonstrate outside the clinic.

She wrote, "PRO-LIFE GEN: If you’re in or near Minneapolis, join us TODAY to show we are NOT going to accept this evil or the promotion and normalization of evil. Expected location of Kamala Harris: Planned Parenthood on Vandalia St."

The X account for the National Right to Life posted, "Kamala Harris supports abortions up to birth. For any reason, even for healthy mothers with healthy babies. It's who they are, and it's no surprise she's visiting and celebrating an unlicensed abortion center."

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America account reacted to the news saying, "The first word that popped in my head was ‘gross.’ There’s a good reason why no vice president or president has publicly visited an abortion provider before."

"Today, VP @KamalaHarris visits a Planned Parenthood in Minnesota. She's the first sitting VP to visit an abortion facility. Remember that they sell abortions – and they're only ‘pro-choice’ if that choice is abortion," the account added.

The Dispatch senior editor John McCormack shared that the abortion clinic Harris visited provides elective abortions up to almost 24 weeks, or about 6 months, as well as a news article about a baby born at 21 weeks.

"Kamala Harris campaigned today at a Minnesota abortion clinic that advertises elective abortions up to 23 weeks+5days of pregnancy," he wrote.

He then shared a headline, "CBS News: "Alabama boy born at 21 weeks and 1 day named world's most premature infant to survive."

In a subsequent post, McCormick said, "While visiting an abortion clinic that kills premature infants capable of feeling pain and surviving outside the womb, VP Harris says she’s there because of those ‘silently suffering.’"

The socially conservative Family Research Council tweeted, "Unbelievable. Today, @VP Harris will try to tell women that if they want the American Dream, they must sacrifice their own children.

"The visit will undoubtedly show the smiling faces of the abortionists and a deceptively pleasant atmosphere, but they won’t show the helplessness and heartbreak each mother feels as her child is killed, and torn from her womb. They won’t show the tools used to literally tear a child limb from limb. They won’t show the room where the abortionist callously reconstructs the baby’s body to make sure he got all the parts. Abortion is gruesome—and it is not part of the American Dream. Even a Vice President of the United States of America can't disguise the brutality of abortion.

"In Minnesota, there are over 90 pregnancy resource centers that are working to help women achieve their dreams alongside their beautiful children. Kamala Harris should tour one of those and see the difference."