Informant accused of feeding FBI bogus Biden information pleads guilty to 4 counts

Alexander Smirnov has reached a plea agreement with the office of special counsel David Weiss, agreeing to plead guilty on several counts.

The plea agreement notes that Smirnov is consenting to "Count Two of the indictment in United States v. Alexander Smirnov … which charges defendant with causing the creation of a false and fictitious record in a federal investigation…"

He is also agreeing to plead guilty to several counts of tax evasion.

Smirnov has been accused of providing "false derogatory information to the FBI[.]"

