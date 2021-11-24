Indiana teacher who exposed CRT teaching put on leave, has email locked, banned from school buildings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indianapolis school administrator who went viral for explaining how his district is pushing Critical Race Theory on children has been locked out of his email and Google Drive accounts and been told to work from home because he was causing other staff members "anxiety."

"As of one hour ago, Indianapolis Public Schools has suspended my access to email & Google Drive," Indianapolis district science coordinator, instructional coach, and administrator Tony Kinnett posted on Twitter along with a screenshot.

FORT WORTH SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFERS TEACHERS A COURSE ON 'CRITICAL RACE THEORY'

"I've been required to work from home the last two weeks, as staff reportedly have 'clinical anxiety' over working with me," Kinnett added. "When I came to get books from my office, phone calls were made to each team member so they'd be clear of the building."

Kinnett added that he has been banned from going to any school building or from hosting professional development while also pledging to continue to release more information that he has already downloaded from the district.

"It's a good thing I downloaded all of the other racist documents & videos from the public server weeks ago," Kinnett added in the Twitter thread.

Kinnett went viral earlier this month after posting a video outlining how Critical Race Theory is taught in Indianapolis schools and said that administrators are "lying" when they say otherwise.

Kinnett, an award-winning teacher, confirmed to Fox News Digital that he has been put on paid leave due to his colleagues suffering from "clinical anxiety." Additionally, Kinnett says he was locked out of his email account on Wednesday and his key card to enter school buildings was turned off.

1619 PROJECT BOOK CAN STILL BE IN SCHOOL LIBRARIES, DESPITE STATES' CRITICAL RACE THEORY BANS: EXPERT

"They’ve apparently gotten tons of emails and texts and calls from people who have refused to work with me, if they have to work with me they will walk," Kinnett explained. "I have been banned from coming into their buildings and they are terrified I am going to pull out my phone and record their classes."

Kinnett called those concerns "unfounded" because he has never released any non-public information and added he will be filing a FOIA request to confirm that the district has gotten complaints.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kinnett said that during his meetings with various Human Resources officials and administrators he was essentially told that any negative pushback he receives from the school was his fault and chastised him for being "oblivious" to that fact.

When Kinnett had to visit a school building to pick up books, he says his boss notified all the members of his team that he would be on the premises in a move he said made him feel like a "leper" or a "security threat."

Regarding his future at the district, Kinnett says he has not been told he is no longer employed but says he was warned over the last few weeks that he and the school would have to "part ways" if he continued to post publicly available information about Critical Race Theory online.

"Regardless of my position and whether I'm employed or not, parents still deserve to know what's going on in Indianapolis," Kinnett said. "Whether they support it or they disagree with it they deserve to know."

The Indianapolis Public School system did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.