Impending Iran threat tests US-Saudi relationship after OPEC+ decision

The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia may be strained, but it is not broken, as evidenced by a report that shared intelligence of an impending attack from Iran has both countries on high alert.

The news that the countries expect attacks in Saudi Arabia and an area in Iraq where U.S. forces are based came just weeks after the Saudi-led OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production Some lawmakers even called for the U.S. to strip defense systems from the Middle Eastern ally. At the moment, however, the two appear to be cooperating.

"We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," a National Security Council spokesperson told Fox News, "We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region."

The statement that the U.S. will defend regional allies, and the report that it was Saudi intelligence shared with the U.S. that led to the high alert status, show that both sides are at the very least maintaining a working relationship despite the rhetoric coming out of each country.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN BELIEVES SAUDI ARABIA HAS SIDED WITH RUSSIA AFTER OPEC+ CUT

The White House reacted to the OPEC+ decision by accusing Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia at a time when the U.S. is facing energy needs and the Kremlin is carrying out an invasion of Ukraine. President Biden, speaking to CNN, warned, "There's going to be some consequences for what they've done with Russia."

Saudi Arabia rejected the White House's take on the situation.

"The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would first like to express its total rejection of these statements that are not based on facts, and which are based on portraying the OPEC+ decision out of its purely economic context," the Saudi foreign ministry said.

DEM LAWMAKERS PUSH FOR PAUSE ON SAUDI ARMS SALES AFTER OPEC+ OIL CUT, SAY RIYADH MADE ‘HUMONGOUS BLUNDER’

Biden had taken a negative approach to Saudi Arabia before even taking office. While he was campaigning, he called for making a 'pariah' out of Saudi Arabia over its human rights record.

In addition to remarks from the Executive Branch, U.S. lawmakers have pushed for specific actions against Saudi Arabia. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., pushed for the U.S. to temporarily halt all arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

"The long and short is the Saudis need to come to their senses," Blumenthal said. "They have committed a humongous blunder very much against their own economic and security interests as well as ours. The only apparent purpose of this cut in oil supplies is to help the Russians and harm Americans. It was unprovoked and unforced as an error."

"They get almost 73% of their arms from the United States. If it weren't for our technicians, their airplanes literally wouldn't fly," Khanna added, noting that while Saudi Arabia does use mechanics from other countries like Pakistan, they are under U.S. supervision. "We literally are responsible for their entire air force."

Three other House Democrats introduced a bill to remove U.S. defense systems from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates due to the OPEC+ decision.

NIKKI HALEY: OPEC WANTED TO ‘STICK IT TO BIDEN’ AFTER SAUDI REMARKS, IRAN DEAL EFFORTS

"Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s drastic cut in oil production, despite President Biden’s overtures to both countries in recent months, is a hostile act against the United States and a clear signal that they have chosen to side with Russia in its war against Ukraine," Reps. Tom Molinowski, D-N.J., Sean Casten, D-Ill., and Susan Wild, D-Pa., said in a joint statement.

A Saudi prince reacted to Biden's warning of consequences with a message of his own, warning leaders not to threaten Saudi Arabia.

"Anybody that challenges the existence of this country and this kingdom. All of us, we are products of jihad, and martyrdom," Saudi Prince Saud al-Shaalan, who is married to one of the grandaughters of the late King Abdulaziz Al Saud, said in a video that was posted to Twitter Saturday. "That's my message to anybody that thinks that it can threaten us."

A Saudi source, however, told Fox News Digital that al-Shaalan's rhetoric does not represent the views of the government, and there is a good chance that they will take action against the prince for posting the video.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia sentenced an American citizen to 16 years in prison for posting tweets critical of their government. Saudi authorities first arrested Saad Ibrahim Almadi, 72, last year when he took a trip to the country to visit family.

"We have consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "The Saudi government understands the priority we attach to resolving this matter."

Despite the ongoing tension, the two countries appear capable of setting aside their differences when facing the common threat of Iran.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson, Michael Lee, and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.