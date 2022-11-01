Expand / Collapse search
Iran
Published

US, Saudi Arabia on high alert over intel of impending Iranian attack: report

Planned strikes are believed to be targeting Saudi Arabia and Iraq

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The United States and Saudi Arabia are on high alert after Saudi intelligence shared with the U.S. indicated that Iran is expected to carry out an attack on targets in Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials from both countries reportedly told the Journal about the concern over coming attacks. Saudi officials said that in addition to Saudi Arabia, Iran is also looking to strike Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are located. The planned attacks are said to be intended as a distraction from protests taking place in Iran against the Islamic nation's leadership.

Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday during a press briefing that the U.S. remains "concerned" about "the threat situation in the region" and is "in regular contact" with Saudi officials.

"We will reserve the right to protect and defend ourselves no matter where our forces are serving, whether in Iraq or elsewhere," Ryder said, declining to give information about any specific threat.

IRAN TO HOLD PUBLIC TRIALS FOR 1,000 PROTESTERS ACCUSED OF ‘SUBVERSIVE ACTIONS’ AMID MAHSA AMINI UNREST

Iranian activist says women are furious, have had enough as protests continue Video

Iran has warned Saudi Arabia against covering the protests on Farsi news stations and has accused Saudi Arabia, Israel and the U.S. of being responsible for them.

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad: 'We say no to religious dictatorship' Video

"This is our last warning because you are interfering in our internal affairs through these media," Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said in remarks reported by Iranian state media, according to the Journal. "You are involved in this matter and know that you are vulnerable."

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

