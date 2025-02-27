Illinois governor says Trump admin withholding $1.88B in approved taxpayer money, amid rift with president

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a letter on Tuesday that calls for the White House to release $1.88 billion in approved federal funding that he says the Trump administration is withholding.

Pritzker, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, said in the letter addressed to Russel Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), that the nearly $2 billion in federal funds "were passed by Congress, signed into law, and promised to Illinois."

"We have an obligation to Illinois taxpayers and residents to demand answers about the future of this funding," the letter said, "including when the Trump Administration will follow the law and make good on the federal government’s promise to deliver hard-earned taxpayer dollars back into Illinois’ economy, workforce, and communities."

The letter stated that nine Illinois agencies, boards and commissions are unable to access $692 million obligated but not yet received from the federal government. Ten state entities were expecting another $1.19 billion in federal funds yet to be obligated, and grants or programs have been "essentially paused."

‘DULY OWED TO US’: BLUE STATE GOVERNOR SAYS $2.1B IN FEDERAL FUNDING RESTORED AFTER SUING TRUMP ADMIN

While the letter did not specify which state agencies and other entities were supposed to have received the funds, it shared some details on what kind of programs were affected.

"These frozen funds impact programs that provide technical assistance for small businesses, provide affordable solar energy for low-income residents, improve roads and bridges, and more," according to the letter.

SHAPIRO LATEST DEMOCRAT SUING 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL' TRUMP ADMIN

The White House Office of Management and Budget directed agencies to halt federal funding on Jan. 27 in compliance with Trump's executive orders. Federal judges had issued a temporary restraining order to block the funding freeze, but only states with litigation against the Trump administration were able to access the unfrozen funds.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Deirdre Heavy contributed to this report.