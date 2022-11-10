Illinois election results: Democrat Sorensen wins toss-up House race for open seat

Democrat Eric Sorensen has won a toss-up U.S. House of Representatives race in Illinois, The Associated Press projected Thursday.

Sorensen ran against Republican Esther Joy King to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos in Illinois' 17th Congressional District. King lost narrowly against Bustos in 2020.

Fox News Power Rankings listed the race a toss-up.

Sorensen has said he will focus on addressing inflation and securing pro-choice policies during his first term in Congress.

The northwestern Illinois district stretches from Rockford in the north to Peoria and Bloomington in central Illinois.

King conceded to Sorensen Wednesday.

"I thank her for running, and while we disagreed on the issues, we both have a passion for service," Sorensen said.

Illinois lost one of its 18 House seats after the 2020 census. The Midwestern state's two U.S. senators are also Democrats who won re-election easily Tuesday.

Sorenson will be the first LGBTQ person to represent Illinois in Congress, according to the organization LGBTQ Victory Fund, which works to increase the number of LGBTQ elected officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.