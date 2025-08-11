Illinois Democrats tell feds to stop trying to 'usurp' state authority over immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Democrats are pushing back on Trump-era attacks against the state’s immigration-related policies, arguing the statutes uphold the Constitution, support public safety and leave federal authorities free to do their jobs.

"These policies are in accordance with the law, maintain local autonomy, boost local economies, focus law enforcement resources on serving local needs, and promote effective policing strategies that foster trust between police and the communities they serve," reads a letter by Rep. Jesus Garcia and Sen. Richard Durbin.

The letter noted how the Justice Department labeled both Illinois and Chicago as "sanctuary jurisdictions" in its latest public listings, and rebutted the assertion that either the state or city is committing any sort of violation.

The letter, backed by several Illinois Democrats, pointed to the state’s TRUST Act – signed by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican. Critics have long called it a sanctuary-style policy for barring police from holding people over immigration status alone.

"Similarly, the Chicago Welcoming City Ordinance prevents the arrest or detention of an individual solely on the basis of a civil immigration violation and prevents local officials from giving ICE access to detainees unless such access is based on a legitimate law enforcement purpose that is not civil immigration enforcement," Garcia and Durbin wrote.

"Consistent with the Illinois TRUST Act, the Welcoming City Ordinance does not prevent ICE from engaging in immigration enforcement activities," they said, adding that Cook County – which includes Chicago – has similar policies.

They claimed, citing court precedent, that state or local authorities holding people without an immigration detainer violates the Fourth Amendment – while federal detention does not.

"Therefore, in passing these laws, Illinois, Cook County, and the City of Chicago – along with hundreds of other jurisdictions across the country – protect local resources while ensuring compliance with the Constitution and leaving the enforcement of federal immigration law to federal officials."

Garcia, who emigrated from Durango, Mexico, in 1965, went on to ask DHS and the DOJ in return to stop trying to allegedly "usurp" their authority, "as lawmakers who value the rule of law, public safety, and the U.S. Constitution" when it comes to critiquing how Illinois handles immigrants.

"These laws neither impede nor interfere with the enforcement of federal immigration law by federal authorities."

The Justice Department confirmed receipt of the letter but declined further comment.

Fox News Digital also reached out to DHS for comment but did not hear back by press time.