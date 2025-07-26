Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Federal judge tosses Trump DOJ lawsuit against sanctuary policies in Chicago

The Biden-appointed judge ruled that the laws do not violate the U.S. Constitution's 'Supremacy Clause' under the Tenth Amendment

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
The Trump administration’s battle with Democrat-controlled jurisdictions and their sanctuary polices suffered a blow on Friday when a federal judge in Chicago dismissed a case challenging their legality.

Judge Lindsay Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois, a President Biden appointee, granted the defendants’ motion for dismissal, ruling that the city’s ordinances are lawful protections not subject to federal enforcement mandates.

The Trump Justice Department, in a February filing, accused the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago of unlawfully interfering with President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration as it aims to carry out mass deportations. 

Illinois federal judge Lindsay Jenkins has dismissed a Trump administration lawsuit that sought to disrupt limits Chicago imposes on cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police.

U.S. District Judge Lindsay Jenkins in Illinois has dismissed a Trump administration lawsuit that sought to block Chicago's limits on cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities. (Getty; U.S. Senate)

Sanctuary cities or sanctuary policies limit co-operation between local officials and law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. The Trump administration has long railed against the measures, arguing they make such areas a haven for criminal illegal immigrants and contribute to increased crime.

The Justice Department alleges these laws violate the U.S. Constitution's "Supremacy Clause" under the Tenth Amendment, which states that federal law preempts state and local laws that may conflict with it.

But Jenkins rejected the argument, ruling that states retain significant powers not explicitly granted to the federal government.

"Finding that these same Policy provisions constitute discrimination or impermissible regulation would provide an end-run around the Tenth Amendment," the judge wrote. "It would allow the federal government to commandeer States under the guise of intergovernmental immunity — the exact type of direct regulation of states barred by the Tenth Amendment." 

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chicago, Illinois

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. ( Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Chicago City Council passed an ordinance in 2012 that stops city agencies and employees from getting involved in civil immigration enforcement or helping federal authorities with such efforts. The Illinois legislature passed a similar state law, known as the TRUST Act, in 2017.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was pleased with the decision and that the city is safer when police focus on the needs of Chicagoans.

 "This ruling affirms what we have long known: that Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance is lawful and supports public safety. The City cannot be compelled to cooperate with the Trump Administration’s reckless and inhumane immigration agenda," he said in a statement.

Brandon Johnson

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, said he was pleased with the decision and that the city is safer when police focus on the needs of Chicagoans. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, left, and Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images, right.)

The Trump administration has sued several jurisdictions over their sanctuary policies, including a filing this week against New York City. The administration has also sued several New Jersey cities, as well as Los Angeles.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the federal government was left with no choice but to protect New Yorkers by filing the suit.

"If New York’s leaders won’t step up to protect their citizens, we will," she wrote on X. 

