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Politics

ICE detains relatives of 1979 Iran hostage crisis figure after Rubio revokes their legal status

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he revoked the lawful permanent resident status of family members linked to Masoumeh Ebtekar, a spokeswoman for the Islamic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Embassy during the 1979 hostage crisis.

Rubio said the individuals were placed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody pending removal from the United States. He said the Obama administration granted visas to Ebtekar’s son and his family in 2014 and later approved green cards through the Diversity Visa Program in 2016.

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"Masoumeh Ebtekar —  also known as ‘Screaming Mary’ —  was the spokeswoman for the Islamic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held 52 Americans hostages for 444 days — subjecting them to beatings, starvation, and mock executions," Rubio wrote on X.

Marco Rubio standing at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cernay-la-Ville, France

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he revoked the lawful permanent resident status of family members linked to Masoumeh Ebtekar, a spokeswoman for the militants who stormed the U.S. Embassy during the 1979 hostage crisis. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

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