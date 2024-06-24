Liberal Illinois prosecutor Kim Foxx assaulted near her home, court records say

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx was allegedly assaulted near her home in Chicago this weekend, according to court records.

The suspect, 34-year-old William Swetz, is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery in a public place, according to Fox 32.

Swetz allegedly shouted an insult at Foxx and nearly hit her with hs vehicle as he drove by. Foxx reportedly responded with a hand gesture, at which point Swezt reversed his vehicle and threw a drink at Foxx, striking her in the face.

Swetz was arrested soon after the incident but has since been released. Foxx was not injured in the incident.

CHICAGO FAMILY RIPS KIM FOXX AFTER TEENS ACCUSED OF DEADLY CAR CRASH GET MISDEMEANORS: 'BLOOD ON HER HANDS'

The incident comes more than a month after Foxx announced that she does not plan to seek re-election, ending a controversial career in public office.

Foxx became the state's attorney for Cook County, Illinois, in 2016 and has frequently been under heavy criticism over her lax enforcement policies, including her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

CHICAGO'S LORI LIGHTFOOT SLAMMED OVER CRIME PIVOT FOLLOWING OUSTING: 'TOO LITTLE TOO LATE'

The prosecutor set off widespread objections after she dropped charges against Smollett, a Black and gay actor who had concocted an elaborate "hate crime" hoax in which he claimed two White individuals attacked him in the streets of Chicago while yelling, "This is MAGA country," tying a rope around his neck and dousing him in bleach.

Foxx entered office with significant support from billionaire George Soros, who contributed $400,000 to her 2016 campaign. He also donated $2 million to a fund supporting Foxx in the 2020 election.

Soros has backed dozens of far-left prosecutor candidates, with Foxx among the most well-known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The candidates Soros supports typically favor lax enforcement, oppose cash bail and back so-called "restorative justice" initiatives toward young offenders, which includes shying away from charging minors as adults.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.