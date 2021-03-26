Hunter Biden photographed with president after new reporting on 2018 gun incident

Just after Hunter Biden came under renewed scrutiny for a strange 2018 incident involving a gun he owned, Hunter and President Biden were photographed together outside of Air Force One.

In one picture-perfect moment, Hunter was holding his son Beau Biden Jr. in one arm and holding hands with his wife, Melissa Cohen. President Biden walked alongside the couple.

The first family appearance came after a Politico report detailed the Secret Service’s involvement in an incident when Hunter Biden’s gun was temporarily missing. Neither President Biden nor Hunter was under Secret Service protection at the time.

In October 2018, Hallie Biden, widow to the president’s late son Beau, who was romantically involved with Hunter at the time, reportedly found a .38 revolver in Hunter’s car, drove to a local grocery store, and threw it in a trash bin outside.

Hallie then informed Hunter of what she had done, and he told her she needed to retrieve the weapon. When she went to get it back, it was missing. The Biden’s notified the grocery store owner, who told Fox News she notified Delaware police. They investigated, and the FBI also became involved, a source with knowledge of the police report told Fox News. Secret Service interference in the investigation would not have been appropriate.

Shortly after, Secret Service agents showed up at the store where Hunter had bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork from the sale, sources told Politico. The gun store owner refused, believing Secret Service might want to hide Hunter’s ownership of the gun in case it was used in a crime.

The Secret Service said it has no records of investigating the incident.

Fox News obtained a copy of the Firearm Transaction Record for the weapon and discovered Hunter had answered "no" to a question asking, "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?" Years before, Hunter was discharged from the Navy for cocaine use and has spoken regularly about his drug addiction. Lying on the form is a felony, though it’s rarely prosecuted.

When a police officer asked Hunter whether the gun had been used in a crime, the officer reported that Hunter "became very agitated with me and asked me if I was intentionally trying to make him mad," according to the report.

When the officer asked Hunter whether he had been doing drugs or drinking heavily, he responded, "Listen, it isn't like that. I think she believes I was gonna kill myself," according to the report.

