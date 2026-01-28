Anti-Trump 'No Kings' protest organizers target Minneapolis-St Paul for next flagship demonstration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group that organized two nationwide "No Kings" protests last year is planning its next large-scale national demonstration on March 28, with a particular focus on Minnesota, which has emerged as ground zero for anti-immigration enforcement demonstrations over the last few months.

The anti-Trump protest is being organized by Indivisible, a liberal grassroots group, that said demonstrations are expected across the country that day.

The group said the upcoming event — referred to as "No Kings 3" — will include coordinated protests nationwide, with a flagship march planned in the Twin Cities.

"We expect this to be the largest protest in American history," Ezra Levin, co-executive director of the nonprofit Indivisible, told The Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s announcement. He predicted that as many as 9 million people could turn out.

"This is in large part a response to a combination of the heinous attacks on our democracy and communities coming from the regime, and a sense that nobody’s coming to save us," Levin said.

Minnesota has emerged as a flash point in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown following the deployment of roughly 3,000 federal agents to the state, which organizers described as the largest single immigration enforcement operation of the president’s second term.

Organizers said plans for the spring demonstrations were already underway before recent immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota, but the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during encounters with federal agents in recent weeks reshaped the event’s focus.

The protests have been a focal point for outrage over what organizers describe as President Donald Trump’s attempts to consolidate and expand his power.

Last year’s protests unfolded in two nationwide rounds. Organizers said more than 7 million people demonstrated during a second round on Oct. 18, with protests held in about 2,700 cities and towns across all 50 states.

The first major "No Kings" protests took place on June 14, 2025, with demonstrations organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, following unrest tied to federal immigration raids and the deployment of National Guard and Marine units to Los Angeles.

Levin said Indivisible and allied groups plan to continue organizing beyond major protest days, including nationwide training sessions aimed at monitoring immigration enforcement activity.

"This isn’t about Democrats versus Republicans," Levin said. "This is about whether we have a democracy at all."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.