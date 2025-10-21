Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Hunter Biden breaks silence on pardon from dad Joe: ‘I realize how privileged I am’

The former first son claims his father would not have pardoned him if Trump did not win the election

By Josh Christenson New York Post
Hunter Biden claims Epstein introduced Trump, Melania Video

Hunter Biden claims Epstein introduced Trump, Melania

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss Hunter Biden’s claims Jeffrey Epstein introduced President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. He also breaks down the DOJ's s charging of multiple cartel leaders.

Former first son Hunter Biden is claiming that his father only pardoned him because Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency in November 2024 — and "would not have" done so under "normal circumstances" while the appeals process played out.

HUNTER BIDEN WAS INVOLVED IN PARDON TALKS TOWARD END OF FATHER'S TERM, SOURCE SAYS

"Donald Trump went and changed everything," Hunter said in an interview released Monday on journalist Tommy Christopher’s Substack platform.

"And I don’t think that I need to make much of an argument about why it changed everything."

Hunter Biden Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, speaks to members of the media outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.  (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The 55-year-old — who pleaded guilty last year to evading $1.4 million in back taxes to the IRS and was convicted on felony gun charges — declined to mention that he had apparently been present for discussions on pardons during Joe Biden’s final months in the White House.

HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HE'S STARTED NEW JOB WITH CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT

"I’ve said this before," Hunter went on.

"My dad would not have pardoned me if President Trump had not won, and the reason that he would not have pardoned me is because I was certain that in a normal circumstance of the appeals [I would have won]."

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 7, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Biden scion added that Trump was planning a "revenge tour" against his father, which would have made himself the "easiest target to just to intimidate and to not just impact me, but impact my entire family into, into silence in a way that at least he is not — it’s not as easy for him to do [with] me being pardoned."

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP PUTS HUNTER BIDEN ON $1B NOTICE OVER 'FALSE, DEFAMATORY' EPSTEIN COMMENTS

"I realize how privileged I am," Hunter went on.

Hunter Biden Air Force One

The Atlantic's Sarah Chayes urged Biden to stop claiming his son "did nothing wrong." (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

"I realize how lucky I am; I realize that I got something that almost no one would have gotten.

"But I’m incredibly grateful for it and I have to say that I don’t think that it requires me to make much of a detailed argument for why it was the right thing to do, at least from my dad, from his perspective."

Ex-White House chief of staff Jeff Zients spilled last month that Hunter "was involved" in clemency talks and even "attended a few meetings," a source with knowledge of the Biden official’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee told The Post.

