Hunter Biden was involved in pardon talks toward end of father's term, source says

Hunter Biden was involved in discussions about pardons toward the end of his father's White House term, a source familiar with Jeff Zients' interview with the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Zients met with House investigators behind closed doors for over six hours — the final former Biden administration official to appear in House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer's probe into ex-President Joe Biden's use of the autopen.

Comer, R-Ky., is also investigating whether Biden's top aides covered up signs of mental decline in the former president, and whether executive decisions signed via autopen — including myriad clemency orders Biden approved — were executed with his full awareness.

Zients told investigators that Hunter was involved in some of those pardon discussions and attended a few meetings on the subject with White House aides, the source said.

It's not clear how much say Hunter had in those meetings, or if he was involved in discussions about his own controversial pardon.

The former president issued a "full and unconditional" pardon for his son in early December, just under two months before leaving office.

That's despite Biden and his staff denying the possibility of such a move on several occasions.

Biden approved nearly 2,500 commutations on Jan. 17, just days before leaving the White House, setting a record for most clemency orders ever granted by a U.S. president — more than 4,200 in total — and the most ever in a single day.

Weeks earlier, he issued pardons for several family members, including Hunter.

It had been previously reported by NBC News and other outlets that Hunter sat in on White House meetings with Biden's aides in the wake of the former president's disastrous June 2024 debate against then-candidate Donald Trump.

Zients is the final former Biden aide expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee in its autopen probe.

The source familiar with his sit-down told Fox News Digital that Zients "admitted that President Biden’s speech stumbles increased as he aged."

"He also noted that the president’s difficulty remembering dates and names worsened over time, including during the administration," the source said.

A second source familiar with Zients' comments to the House Oversight Committee defended his comments.

"As chief of staff, Jeff’s job was to ensure that the president met with a range of advisors to thoroughly consider issues so that the president could make the best decisions," the second source told Fox News Digital.

"Throughout Jeff’s time working with him, while President Biden valued input from a wide variety of advisors and experts, the final decisions were made by the president and the president alone," the second source said.



"Jeff had full confidence in President Biden’s ability to serve as president and is proud of what President Biden accomplished during his four years in office."

Fox News Digital reached out to Zients' attorney and the law firm of Abbe Lowell, who was known to have defended Hunter previously, for comment but did not immediately hear back.