IMMIGRATION
Published

Human smuggler near Texas border nearly runs over Department of Public Safety trooper in high-speed pursuit

Driver bails out of car, is arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Bill Melugin , Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was nearly hit by a vehicle driven by a human smuggler, March 24, in video released by the department.

Bodycam and dashcam footage from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a driver in Zavala County, Texas, attempting to drive his car into a law enforcement officer as he lays out a tire deflation trap, officials say. 

The incident, which took place on Mar. 24, shows a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in pursuit of a driver after attempting to stop his vehicle on a traffic violation. 

The driver refused to stop and took off, prompting a high-speed pursuit reaching 120 mph. 

Video shows the driver nearly running over a trooper deploying a trap to deflate the driver's tires. 

The driver lost control and bailed out of the car before being arrested.

A driver attempts to run over a Texas police officer in Zavala County.

A driver attempts to run over a Texas police officer in Zavala County. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

