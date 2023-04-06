Human smuggler near Texas border nearly runs over Department of Public Safety trooper in high-speed pursuit

Bodycam and dashcam footage from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a driver in Zavala County, Texas, attempting to drive his car into a law enforcement officer as he lays out a tire deflation trap, officials say.

The incident, which took place on Mar. 24, shows a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in pursuit of a driver after attempting to stop his vehicle on a traffic violation.

The driver refused to stop and took off, prompting a high-speed pursuit reaching 120 mph.

Video shows the driver nearly running over a trooper deploying a trap to deflate the driver's tires.

The driver lost control and bailed out of the car before being arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.