Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner sit together at divorce court

This is one odd ​soon-to-be ex-​couple.

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin sat elbow to elbow whispering to each other during their first divorce hearing Wednesday​ ​— then left together in a chauffeur-driven car.

Abedin, whose husband will be sentenced later this month for sexting with a minor, smiled as she stood next to the disgraced ex-congressman in the courthouse elevator, even though she’s filed a contested divorce proceeding against him.

And Weiner seemingly couldn’t be happier.

“Feeling ​OK, Anthony?” a reporter asked.

“Thank you, yes. Bless you guys,” the repeat sext-offender, who ​once ​went by the online moniker Carlos Danger, said on his way into Manhattan Supreme Court.

Justice Michael Katz said he was “glad to hear” that Weiner and Abedin “would like to resolve this amicably.”

“I certainly would encourage you to try to work out a plan together with your attorneys’ assistance,” Katz said. “It certainly would be better for your son if you could do that. It would save you a lot of stress.

“Hopefully the financials can be worked out amicably as well,” the judge added.

