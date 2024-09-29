Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

How to watch the Fox News - CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast

Fox to simulcast debate on multiple platforms

By Michael Lee Fox News
Vance, Walz to try to 'out-folksy' each other in debate: David Tafuri Video

Vance, Walz to try to 'out-folksy' each other in debate: David Tafuri

A "Fox News Live" political panel reveals its expectations ahead of the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz; the panelists also discuss their views on the border issue.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are set to take the stage for a debate on Tuesday, likely the only debate between the vice presidential candidates as the election enters its final stretch.

The vice presidential debate is being hosted by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. CBS News will host the debate, and coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

JD Vance and Tim Walz split

Republican vice presidential candidate Ohio Sen. JD Vance, left, and Democrat vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (Getty Images)

Fox News will also have pre- and post-debate coverage in addition to simulcasting the event across Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio and FOX Nation.

Like the presidential debate before it, the vice presidential debate will take place without an audience and is slated to run 90 minutes, with the candidates receiving two four-minute breaks. 

Vance in Michigan

Ohio Sen. JD Vance (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Closing statements will be two minutes, while a coin toss last week determined that Vance would be the last to make the closing pitch to voters.

Each candidate will have a pen, pad of paper and a bottle of water onstage but will not receive questions in advance. Campaign staff are not allowed to interact with either candidate during breaks, and mics will not be automatically muted, though they can be muted at the determination of the moderators.

Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz speaks at Laborfest In Milwaukee

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Candidates will have two minutes to answer questions and the other candidate will get two minutes to respond. From there, each candidate will be allowed one minute for rebuttals.

