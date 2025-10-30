Expand / Collapse search
2025 Virginia Governor Race

How to watch 2025 Election Day coverage with Fox News on Nov. 4

Virginia and New Jersey governors, NYC mayor, Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices among key races

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Winsome Earle-Sears talks jobs, economy ahead of Virginia governor's race

Winsome Earle-Sears talks jobs, economy ahead of Virginia governor’s race

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears discusses the economy, healthcare and other major issues on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital will be your source for up-to-the-minute election coverage as voters head to the polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and beyond.

Follow Fox News Digital online for breaking coverage as Virginia and New Jersey decide their next governors, New York City picks a new mayor and Pennsylvania voters decide whether to retain three Democratic Supreme Court justices up for re-election.

Tune into Fox News Channel on your cable or streaming service provider.

You can also access Fox News Channel content on the new FOX ONE app.

FIRST TIME VOTING? HERE IS THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO BALLOT BOXES, CRITICAL ISSUES ON ELECTION DAY

Fox News Democracy '25 logo is seen

Fox News Democracy '25 logo is shown in this image. (Fox News)

Then, on Tuesday, tune in for up-to-the-minute election coverage all day on Fox News Channel.

Fox News Digital will also provide election updates at FoxNews.com and on the Fox News app.

Start your day with "Fox & Friends First" at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT. Then join Brian, Ainsley, Lawrence and Steve for "Fox & Friends" at 6 a.m. ET.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTION DAY 2025: CRITICAL ELECTIONS, BALLOT MEASURES AND MORE

Ciattarelli prepares to sue Sherrill for defamation over opioid claim: 'Baseless, reckless lie' Video

At 9 a.m. ET, Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will cover current events, with guests pertinent to the news topics, including the crucial elections, on "America’s Newsroom."

At 11 a.m., Harris Faulkner will provide her analysis on the races and other news of the day on "The Faulkner Focus."

At noon, Faulkner joins the panel on "Outnumbered" to continue breaking coverage of all things election-related.

After that, at 2 p.m., John Roberts and Sandra Smith anchor "America Reports," followed by "The Story with Martha MacCallum" at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate rips Arlington officials over limiting police ICE teamwork Video

Will Cain picks up the mantle at 4 p.m., offering his take on what has transpired so far on Election Day before "The Five" takes over at their eponymous hour.

Continue to get up-to-the-minute breaking news and a roundup of the day’s stories from Bret Baier and his team on an Election Day edition of "Special Report."

