FOX News Media announces expansive 2024 election coverage

FOX News Media announced its expansive coverage presentation for the 2024 election, beginning Sunday and continuing on through Election Day and beyond to give viewers, readers and listeners news and analysis around the clock.

Fox News Channel's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will again lead election coverage on Nov. 5 from network headquarters in New York City, beginning at 6 p.m. ET and into the next morning. "America's Newsroom" anchor Bill Hemmer will helm the 'Bill"-board that delivers viewers election data county-by-county and state-by-state throughout the evening, while "America Reports" anchor Sandra Smith will break down developments from FOX News Voter Analysis, a survey of early and Election Day voters conducted by the nonpartisan research organization NORC at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press.

"The Faulkner Focus" anchor Harris Faulkner will also showcase voters' voices during the channel's coverage and speak with a live audience of voters about crucial issues.

In addition, Fox News anchors and analysts Dana Perino, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Jessica Tarlov, Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway will provide expert analysis and commentary. Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn and contributors Jonathan Turley and Andrew McCarthy will also be on hand to discuss various election legal challenges, and Fox primetime stars Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity will also appear and provide analysis during the evening.

FNC’s senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and correspondent Mark Meredith will provide the latest from Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign headquarters, while senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie and national correspondent Bill Melugin report from Republican presidential candidate former President Trump’s headquarters.

Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy will report live from the White House.

"Fox News @ Night" anchor Trace Gallagher will host overnight coverage beginning at 2 a.m. ET, and "Fox & Friends" will begin an hour early at 5 a.m. on Nov. 6.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the network will present special weekend editions of "Fox & Friends" with co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade followed by "America's Newsroom" with Hemmer and Perino from 9 to 11 a.m. ET. "The Faulkner Focus," "Outnumbered," "America Reports," "The Story with Martha MacCallum", "Your World with Neil Cauvto," and "The Five" will air at their normal weekday hours, followed by Baier's "Special Report," "The Ingraham Angle," "Jesse Watters Primetime" and "Hannity" airing election-focused programs that evening.

Over two dozen FOX News Media correspondents will be on tap to cover the results as they unfold and report from battleground states across the country, including: issue-focused reporters Chad Pergram (Capitol Hill and balance of power), Griff Jenkins (protests), Kevin Corke and Madeleine Rivera (news of the day), senior correspondent Eric Shawn (election integrity issues) and correspondent David Spunt (election security and legal challenges) from New York and Washington, DC. Additional correspondents across the country include FNC's Alicia Acuna (Arizona), Bryan Llenas (Pennsylvania), Jonathan Serrie (North Carolina), Steve Harrigan (Florida), Alexandria Hoff (Pennsylvania), DanaMarie McNicholl (Georgia), Mike Tobin (Wisconsin), Nate Foy (Ohio), Brooke Taylor (Texas), Garrett Tenney (Nebraska), Dan Springer (Montana), Jeff Paul (Nevada), Christina Coleman (California), FOX Business Network's Jeff Flock and Jackie DeAngelis (Pennsylvania), Grady Trimble (Michigan), and Madison Alworth (Georgia), among others.

FOX Business Network (FBN) will present "FBN Democracy 2024: Election Coverage" from 5 to 7 p.m. ET led by Charles Payne, Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy, followed by a simulcast of FNC’s "Democracy 2024" Election Coverage. FBN will feature economy-focused panel segments on FNC’s coverage throughout the night.

On FOX Network, "Fox News Sunday" anchor Shannon Bream and "America Reports" anchor John Roberts will lead election night coverage. During the special, they will be joined by FNC contributors Mary Katharine Ham, Marie Harf, Guy Benson and senior political analyst Juan Williams. FNC correspondent Rich Edson will be live from Harris’ campaign headquarters while Alexis McAdams will be reporting live from Trump's.

Fox News Digital will feature the latest news surrounding the election, results and information. Up-to-the-minute data and developments will be provided to the digital audience as users can review FOX News Voter Analysis as polls close in each state. Users can also follow both the Democracy ‘24 and Balance of Power live blogs throughout the day as the latest races are called across the country.

Fox News Digital's election hub will have real-time data for users to track the presidential race, congressional and gubernatorial races, complete with a fully interactive map of the country and probability dials displaying the likelihood of the outcome and the congressional balance of power. Viewers can also customize and select races on the "My Races" page to follow along specific contests. FoxNews.com will also livestream the channel’s special coverage, including race results, election trends and in-depth political analysis.

FOX News Audio will provide nonstop election day coverage and will kick off its evening programming with a one-hour preview show anchored by Baier, MacCallum, and Perino. At 7 p.m. ET, FOX News Radio’s Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal will lead state-by-state coverage of the presidential election and balance of power in Congress with unparalleled analysis from FNC reporters throughout the country.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth will host opinion-based election night coverage on FOX Nation live from Nashville beginning at 8 p.m. ET for subscribers.

FOX Weather will also produce special coverage focused on how the weather will impact voters around the country in key battleground states as well as those that are still recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Fox News Channel will also debut new immersive graphics technology as part of its special coverage of the 2024 election next Tuesday.

As part of FNC's renovation of its premiere Studio M earlier this year, the viewer experience was enhanced with such innovations as augmented reality technology for anchor Bill Hemmer's "Bill"-board that allows him to drill into election data in real time, recently developed virtual set technology and new touchscreen applications for the FOX News Voter Analysis.

FNC's new multimedia presentation concepts will enhance the viewer's election experience and include a "Path to 270" map, showcasing the presidential nominees’ potential line to the critical electoral votes needed through dynamic 3D interaction. News anchors can present various scenarios by moving virtual objects representing the electoral votes in the path to win the presidency. Also, the network developed a "Top 5 Closest Races" tool which offers a snapshot of the races that are too close to call.

This provides real-time updates on the candidates’ standings and the impact on the electoral landscape, allowing the audience to visualize the intensity and uncertainty of the closest battles for the presidency.