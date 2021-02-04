Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defends herself in floor speech: 'None of us are perfect'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she regretted her past statements on QAnon conspiracy theories and they do not represent her beliefs today, in a floor speech before the House was to take a vote to strip her from committee assignments.

"These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me," Greene said in her first House floor speech of contrition Thursday. "They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values."

Greene, a freshman rep from Northwest Georgia, sought to introduce herself to the House as a "regular American" who didn't trust the government and media and went down a wrong path with QAnon conspiracies that she now regrets.

"I was allowed to believe things that weren't true and I would ask questions, questions about them and talk about them. And that is absolutely what I regret. If it weren't for the Facebook posts and comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn't be standing here today," Greene said. "And you couldn't point a finger, and accuse me of anything wrong. Because I've lived a very good life that I'm proud and my family's proud of."

Greene said she's since "walked away" from QAnon and when she ran for congress in 2020 she never campaigned on any of the conspiracies that she posted about in 2018. She said school shootings are real and the 9/11 terrorist attacks did happen, despite her past comments that questioned both.

"I think it's important for all of us to remember, none of us are perfect," Greene said.

Greene's comments come as the House is set to vote Thursday on removing her from her two committee assignments: The Committee on Education and Labor and the House Budget Committee. Democrats say they are forced to act since Republicans have refused to penalize Greene for her past statements.

Greene previously addressed the controversies during a closed-door GOP caucus meeting Wednesday night. Republican colleagues said she expressed contrition, conveyed professionalism and walked back some of her social media postings that have caused a stir. They urged her to do the same in public, which she did Thursday.

About half the Republicans in the room rose and gave her a standing ovation following her Wednesday speech, three Republicans told Fox News. However, others weren't convinced she took full responsibility for her statements that have caused a headache for plenty of swing-district Republicans who don't want to be tied to any of Greene's conspiracy theories. "She's just bats**t crazy," one Republican told Fox News.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., seemed convinced that Greene had moved on and learned lessons.

"Anything with QAnon has no place in our party and Marjorie Greene actually said that inside our conference today," McCarthy said Wednesday night after the meeting.

Check back to Fox News for updates on this breaking news story.