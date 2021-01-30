Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene discloses ‘great call’ with Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Saturday she had a "great call" with former President Trump and said she'll "never apologize" in the face of growing calls that she be removed from office or stripped of committee assignments.

Greene, R-Ga., is a vocal Trump supporter who helped lead the effort to challenge President Biden's electoral college victory in Congress and in Georgia over allegations of widespread fraud. Greene said Trump offered her encouragement on the call.

"I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!," Greene tweeted Saturday in a multi-thread post. "I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First."

Democrats and few Republicans have called for Greene to be disciplined for past social media postings where she reportedly indicates support for executing prominent Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and suggested mass school shootings were a "false flag" planned event.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was to have a discussion with Greene about her reportedly denying the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings, which led to the death of 37 school-aged students.

A spokesperson for McCarthy told Fox News’ Bret Baier that the "comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them."

But Greene doubled down on Saturday for her refusal to back down and compared the attacks on her from the "blood thirsty media" to those Trump endured.

"I won’t back down," Greene tweeted. "I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people. For me, it’s America First!!! Any elected politician that isn’t putting America First doesn’t deserve their position or the people’s trust."

Trump has praised Greene in the past and the two campaigned together in Georgia in advance of the run-off Senate elections. She's flown aboard Air Force One and visited with Trump at the White House with other GOP reps to plot the effort on Jan. 6 to object to the certification of the presidential election in certain states.

Greene's announcement of support from Trump drew a quick rebuke from Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee.

"Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and the 'big lie' of a stolen election," Romney, R-Utah, tweeted.

Greene responded by tweeting that Romney "obviously cares nothing about the people’s number one concern. Please grow a pair or a spine."

Saturday's call comes as Pelosi approved a request by Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., to move her Washington office far away from Greene over "safety" concerns. Greene says Bush's claims are "lies" that are easily proven false by video she posted of the hallway confrontation in question.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., introduced a resolution to expel Greene from the House. Freshman Reps. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., and Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., said Friday they are introducing a censure resolution calling for Greene to resign. And Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, both Florida Democrats, want Greene removed from her Education committee assignment, a position Democrats says is especially inappropriate given her conspiracy claims on school shootings and her antagonism of Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg about gun rights.

"Congresswoman Greene’s comments and actions are dangerous, unpatriotic, and a clear threat to every Member of Congress," Williams said in a statement. "It would be irresponsible for us to allow her to use the ‘People’s House’ as a platform to peddle discredited conspiracy theories that only fan the flames of hatred and violence."

Greene told Fox News on Friday that does not condone violence of any kind and Democrats are peddling lies about her.

"I would never even consider hurting anybody. Never," Greene said. "And I've never carried a gun in Washington DC, not once. ... They're all at home in Georgia."

Greene told Fox News she hopes the GOP will stick together to prevent her and others from being canceled by the left.

"The left is running the same playbook on me and others that they did on President Trump," Greene said. "And they used that playbook to take him out. And they're trying to do the same thing to us. And I think Republicans have got to stand together and be strong and not allow any of us to get canceled."

"This is their whole plan," Greene continued. "They are creating these lies and trying to create this image about us, that No. 1 we had something to do with that terrible attack on the Capitol which was awful. ... They don't want to acknowledge that we were victims too."

