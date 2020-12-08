House tees up Trump veto override fight on defense spending bill

The House of Representatives will debate and vote on the final version of the defense policy bill Tuesday.

This could tee up a nasty veto override fight between President Trump and Congress.

President Trump has threatened to veto the bill, despite overwhelming bipartisan support. Trump initially threatened to veto the bill over a provision in the legislation to rename bases currently titled after Confederate leaders. More recently, the president said he would veto the bill if it didn’t include an extraneous provision to terminate “Section 230” of the 1996 Communication Decency Act. Section 230 grants tech firms a liability shield from lawsuits.

"I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO," Trump reiterated Tuesday. "Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troop reductions in foreign lands!"

Trump has feuded with Big Tech over labeling of information. He also has questioned whether these firms are neutral in their editorial decisions.

WHY THESE HOUSE REPUBLICANS VOTED TO DECRIMINALIZE WEED

Lawmakers from both parties have adamantly resisted including any provisions to end Section 230 in the defense measure.

The president has vetoed eight measures during his term, but Congress has never successfully overridden one of his vetoes.

Veto overrides are rare. There have only been 111 in U.S. history. A successful veto override requires a two-thirds of votes in both the House and Senate. But this scenario for a veto override could be ripe in the president's waning days in office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House passed the original version of the defense bill 295-125, a few notches above the two-thirds threshold. The Senate vote was 86-14, well above the two-thirds bar.